Another ‘Real Housewives’ Star to Release Tell-All Book

Another star from the Real Housewives franchise is set to tell all.

Heather Gay, one of the original cast members from the Salt Lake City edition of the Bravo reality franchise, will release her memoir, “Bad Mormon,” on January 10, 2023, per a pre-order listing on Amazon.

A description of the book on the Simons & Schuster website reveals that the RHOSLC star “bravely explores her leaving the Mormon Church and her journey to success in business, television, and single motherhood.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Heather Gay’s Book Cover Was Revealed

The cover to Gay’s book was recently revealed. On the front of the book, the Bravo star is pictured with her finger over her lips as she teases the secrets inside. Gay is holding a book called “Book of Bad Mormon” on the cover.

“A good Mormon would never write a book like this,” Gay told People. “I’m excited to tell my story and talk about the parts of my life that never make the TV screen.”

The outlet noted that the book will “explore the challenges of raising three daughters as a single mother, her current views of God and religion and living her life in the spotlight on RHOSLC.”

In addition to starring on RHOSLC, Gay is the cofounder of Beauty Lab + Laser and a mom to three daughters. Her decision to leave the Mormon church that she was raised in has been an ongoing topic on RHOSLC, but there’s a lot more, she says.

On social media, fans reacted to the release date announcement for “Bad Mormon.”

“Wooooow she’s really going far with this whole mormon story line, she’s going to using it till the day she dies but i do look forward to reading,” one fan wrote.

“Will there be anything in it that she hasn’t already talked about for two seasons?” another wanted to know.

“Love heather, but also wish we could get a new storyline from her more focused on her daughters or her career. No doubt she and her humor totally make that show! but there’s so much to her than being an ex-Mormon. She’s an amazing lady with deeper stories to tell,” another chimed in.

Gay is the Latest Real Housewives Star to Publish a Memoir

It has been a hot time for Housewives books. In April 2022, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais released her memoir, “Love Me as I Am.”

In 2021, “Real Housewives of New York City” alum Dorinda Medley came out with her book, “Make It Nice.” And “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs published “Caviar Dreams Tuna Fish Budget: How to Survive in Business and Life.”

In addition, in a recent interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef, Countess Luann de Lesseps from RHONY also announced plans for a tell-all.

“I’m actually working on a book, which is a memoir,” she said on the podcast. “So it’s time to start writing about my life and you know, the struggles I’ve had the good times the bad times, and put that down in writing. And you know, so I’m excited about this new book project that just actually happened.”

