Jeff Lewis Reveals How Shannon Beador Is Doing

Jeff Lewis spilled on his good friend Shannon Beador‘s state amid news that the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star’s ex-boyfriend John Janssen is now seeing RHOC alum Alexis Bellino.

“I think she’s doing great,” Lewis told Page Six. “And I’m privy to all the personal information, and I think she’s doing really, really well.” He said when he learned of Bellino and Janssen’s romance, he was “very concerned” about how Beador would take it.

“I mean, thank God she’s done a lot of work over the last couple months on herself,” he explained. “I think she’s healthier than I’ve ever seen her. I’ve never seen her look so good, but that’s taking care of herself, sleeping, not drinking, eating well, exercising, all of that — mental health, physical health.”

While Lewis claimed that Beador wasn’t drinking, her RHOC co-star Gina Kirschenheiter said she wasn’t sure if Beador was sober. In an interview with Sarah Fraser for “The Sarah Fraser Show,” she said it wasn’t clear that Beador had quit drinking and no one had asked her the question directly at BravoCon 2023.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jeff Lewis Said Shannon Beador Was in a Good Place & Ready for Season 18 of RHOC

While speaking with the publication, the “Jeff Lewis Live” host said Beador was “ready for another season” of RHOC, which is said to be casting for its 18th season, according to E! News.

“She’s a lot stronger than everyone thinks. She’s amazing,” he shared. Although he was all praise for Beador, it was a different story when discussing her ex, Janssen. “I don’t like how he’s handled the breakup, and I just think it’s a little classless, him now dating another ‘Housewife.’ I was actually kind of surprised by that.”

Despite that, Lewis said Beador’s ex “was always very nice” to him. He explained, “I think you can like someone and not like their behavior.”

Shannon Beador Commented on Alexis Bellino & John Janssen’s New Romance

On December 6, Beador broke her silence on the reports that Bellino and Janssen were seeing each other. At Lewis’ “Hollywood Houselift” season two premiere party, she told E! News that she was “hurt.”

She said she was confused about the situation and unsure how to process it, especially because Janssen had said he didn’t want to be in the public eye. Beador also brought up her past legal entanglements, as she and RHOC co-star Tamra Judge were sued by Bellino’s ex Jim Bellino for defamation in 2018.

Beador told the publication that Janssen was aware of the lawsuit and Jim and Alexis Bellino’s involvement in it. She said while she won the suit, it “devastated” her “financially,” which he knew.

Beador and Janssen broke up a year ago in November 2022 after more than three years together. The RHOC star revealed that she hasn’t spoken to him in a few months. As for Bellino, she and her fiancé Andy Bohn broke up in September 2023 after a three-year engagement, People reported at the time.

READ NEXT: Real Housewives Star’s Husband Cries Over Her Plastic Surgery