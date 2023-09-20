Vicki Gunvalson Says She Doesn’t Like ‘Real Housewives’ Alum

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson opened up about her ongoing issues with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, as reported by Page Six. According to the publication, problems intensified between the pair after Arroyave accused Gunvalson of attempting to replace her on her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by her RHOC castmate Tamra Judge. Gunvalson has stated that the claim was untrue. The 61-year-old was also unhappy with Arroyave when she uploaded an X post, asking her, “[C]ould you let us all know where you were on January 6th,” in reference to the 2021 United States Capitol attack, following intense back-and-forth on the social media platform.

In the September 13 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” alongside her RHOC castmates Shannon Beador and Judge, Gunvalson did not hold back when sharing her feelings about Arroyave, who exited RHOBH in 2020. While playing “Truth or Your Amigas Take a Shot,” Beador and Gunvalson were asked if they were annoyed by Arroyave.

“On a scale of 1 to 10: How annoying do you find Tamra’s pal Teddi Mellencamp?” inquired the show’s host Andy Cohen.

Beador immediately replied that she “really like[s] Teddi” because “she’s been nice to [her].” Meanwhile, Gunvalson replied, “I do not like her, so give me a shot.”

“She’s a 10,” asserted the COTO insurance founder.

Later in the “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Gunvalson deemed Arroyave as the “rudest Housewife from another city.”

Vicki Gunvalson Spoke About Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave in a Different ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Interview

This is not the first time Gunvalson opened up about her feelings regarding Arroyave on “Watch What Happens Live.” In an August 2023 interview on the talk show, Gunvalson acknowledged that she banned Arroyave from attending her, Beador, and Judge’s comedy show, “An Evening With The Tres Amigas.” She stated she did so because she “can’t stand her.”

Arroyave addressed Gunvalson’s comment during an August 2023 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She stated that she did not appreciate the dig.

“If you want to come back with a funny shade, do it. Like, say something funny, reference something from the past,” said Arroyave.

Emily Simpson Was Also Banned From Attending the ‘Tres Amigas’ Live Shows

Arroyave is not the only Bravo personality who has been prohibited from attending the “Tres Amigas” shows. During a September 6 “Watch What Happens Live” interview, alongside her castmate Gina Kirschenheiter, RHOC star Emily Simpson shared that Judge invited her to see the show. According to the lawyer, however, Beador has refused to let her come to see the performance. As fans are aware, the 59-year-old took issue with Simpson because she made comments about her relationship with her now ex-boyfriend, John Janssen, while filming RHOC season 17.

“I was invited, but I was banned, I was banned by Shannon,” said Simpson.

While filming the September 7 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Simpson also shared she suspected that Beador and Janssen had rekindled their romance after their November 2022 breakup. Beador responded to Simpson’s comment in the September 13 “Watch What Happens Live” episode. She stated that she was not in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend and suggested she did not appreciate Simpson’s remark.

“By the way, Emily doesn’t know anything about me,” said the mother of three.

Beador also addressed rumors that she and Janssen were back together in a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly. She noted that she is friends with her ex-boyfriend. However, she stated she does not believe she will be in a relationship with Janssen again.

“For now, we are friendly. And that’s where it’s going to stay for now,” said Beador.