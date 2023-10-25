RHOC Star Vicki Gunvalson Shares an Update on Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson shared information regarding her castmate, Shannon Beador. In an October 2023 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Gunvalson mentioned Beador’s legal issues. According to TMZ, a Newport Beach Police Department representative informed the publication on September 18 that “Beador was booked for 2 misdemeanors … hit-and-run and DUI alcohol” in the early hours of September 17.

During the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Gunvalson said her friend and RHOC co-star “is doing good” and “taking ownership of” the incident.

“She’s getting some help, treatment,” said Gunvalson.

The Coto Insurance & Financial Services founder also suggested she was surprised by Beador’s arrest.

“The ironic thing is, Shannon doesn’t and hasn’t drive drunk — drink and drive. She is an Uber girl. She spends a ton of money a month, but that night it was an unfortunate situation,” said Gunvalson.

Vicki Gunvalson Said She Is Aware of the Events That Transpired the Night of Shannon Beador’s Arrest

In the Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” interview, Gunvalson stated that she was aware of what happened before Beador’s arrest. The RHOC personality said, “Shannon had been out with some friends and she might’ve had one too many.” According to Gunvalson, Beador decided to drive back to the restaurant where she had dinner with her friends because “she thought she left [her phone]” there.

“She got in her car because she couldn’t call an Uber to find her phone, because she didn’t have her phone. So it was just a very unfortunate, quick, wrong decision and she’s owning it. She’s going to take full responsibility,” said Gunvalson.

Gunvalson also claimed that Beador “already made restitution with the little garden wall that she hit” during the incident. According to TMZ, she “drove her car onto a residential property in Newport Beach,” causing some damage.

“I’m so proud of her. I mean I’ve hugged her and loved on her and said, ‘You know what, accidents happen. This is an accident. You take ownership of this. You get in front of it,'” continued Gunvalson. “And she’s doing all of that. Not just because of me, she knew she had to do that. She’s a public figure. And I’m just so super proud of her. She is totally saying, ‘I messed up. Give me what I need to do to make restitution and I’ll do it.'”

Vicki Gunvalson Mentioned Her Castmate’s Relationship With John Janssen

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap,” Gunvalson stated that she does not believe Beador’s behavior was caused by her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen. The RHOC personality said, “It’s not John’s responsibility if she drinks too much.”

“It’s her responsibility. And so I do not point fingers at anyone except Shannon. Shannon is responsible for what she puts in her body. It’s just an unfortunate situation. So a lot of people want to blame John … At the end of the day, Shannon drank, she got in the car. And she drove. She knows that was the wrong thing to do,” said Gunvalson.

During a September 2023 episode of his radio program “Jeff Lewis Live,” Beador’s friend, former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis discussed how she has been following the September 17 incident. He stated that Beador decided to focus on her mental health and receive “intensive therapy.” The interior designer also said he does not “believe Shannon is an alcoholic.” He explained that he thinks she “is a pleaser,” especially around Janssen.

“John’s semi-retired, so he can stay up ’til midnight, two o’clock in the morning every night if he wants,” said Lewis. “And I think she kind of goes along with it. When maybe she wants to go at maybe — there’s a part of her that wants to go home at 10, stop at one drink, she feels like she has fun with John. She loves John. He wants to go out to another place, or he wants to do karaoke and she goes along with it. But then I think she regrets it the next day.”

RHOC star Tamra Judge also mentioned Janssen when discussing Beador’s arrest. While recording the September 18 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” Judge suggested that Beador’s on-and-off relationship with Janssen upset her.

“I know since her and John broke up [in November 2022], it’s been a roller coaster, on again, off again. And she’s been really sad lately. And I’m not making excuses for anyone to have a drink and get in a car, but I know her mental state wasn’t great lately,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder also stated that Beador felt sad because her daughters, Stella Beador, Adeline Beador, and Sophie Beador are away at college.

Shannon Beador Shared She Is ‘Focusing on Getting Healthy’ in an October 2023 Instagram Post

Beador seemed to reference the DUI arrest in an October 17 Instagram post. While filming the Instagram upload, she stated that she was aware that “it’s been a while since [she has] posted and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently.” She explained that she was unable to discuss the situation as she was “not in the position to comment.”

“But there will be a time when I can. And I intend to be open, honest, and authentic. Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking [my dog] Archie,” said Beador.