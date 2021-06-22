Exclusive Interview: Trek Veteran Vaughn Armstrong Reveals His Favorite ‘Star Trek’ Actor

Vaughn Armstrong has worked with a lot of “Star Trek” legends. He’s one of the only actors that appeared in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek: Voyager” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” So, he’s had the opportunity to work with the main cast of each of those shows.

In a recent interview with Heavy, Armstrong revealed which “Star Trek” cast was his favorite and which lead was the “finest lead actor” with whom he’s ever shared the screen.

Armstrong spent the most time with the cast of “Enterprise.” In every other Trek series, Armstrong had one-off guest roles. Though he appeared in each show more than once, he rarely guested more than a few times.

However, he landed a major role in “Enterprise.” When he heard the show was casting, he sent a note to the producers asking them to keep him in mind, and they did. They cast him as Admiral Maxwell Forrest, a major recurring character on the show. Armstrong appeared in 14 episodes as Forrest, and four episodes as other characters, including the Mirror Universe version of Forrest.

So, he spent quite a bit of time with the cast of “Enterprise” and got very close with his colleagues. They became his favorite Trek cast of them all.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite Trek actor was from the cast of “Enterprise.”

“Scott Bakula is probably the finest lead actor I’ve ever worked with, and I’ve done about 100 shows. The mood on the set follows what the main actor does and he was always positive and ready to work and friendly. And all business. A good guy. He was a Boy Scout. And it kind of reflected on the cast.”

Other members of the “Enterprise” cast have also given Bakula high praise. During a Star Trek Day panel with host Wil Wheaton, the main cast of the show gushed about Bakula’s leadership on and off the set. Actor Anthony Montgomery, who played Travis Mayweather, said that the success of the cast started with its lead.

“I will tell you that the love you are seeing and feeling from us starts with the very first person that started this whole thing for us, Scott. He made us feel like a family.”

Connor Trineer, who played Charles “Trip” Tucker, recalled that Bakula always went out of his way to be gracious.

“At the end of every day, he shook everybody’s hand and thanked them for their work and included them in the process. And that was such a seemingly small thing, but it’s not. It’s huge.”

Dominic Keating, who played Malcolm Reed, jumped in to tell Bakula that he “made those years joyous for all of us my friend.”

Bakula returned the love, saying, “This group of people, they were sensational to work with each day.”

Though the cast of “Enterprise” was together for a shorter period of time than the other Trek casts of the time, they got just as close. The actors remain close to this day.

