Remembering Actress Diana Hale, 1929-2022

Diana Hale passed away on April 8, 2022, at the age of 92, according to a Facebook post by her close friend, BarBara Luna. The Internet Movie Database credits the actress with 24 film and television appearances spanning from the “Keep Our Honor Bright” episode of “Kraft Theatre” in 1953 to the 2013 release of “Pilgrim of Eternity,” the first episode of the fan-made “Star Trek” series, “Star Trek Continues.”

She also guest-starred on the television shows “Get Smart,” “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father,” “Planet of the Apes,” “Trapper John, M.D.,” “Tales from the Darkside,” “Punky Brewster,” “Days of Our Lives,” and “The Wonder Years,” among others, according to IMDB. Additionally, Hale played a secretary in the hit horror film, “It’s Alive.” Hale was married to veteran actor and “Star Trek: The Original Series” guest-star Michael Forest.



“Pilgrim of Eternity,” released online in 2013, is not considered an official “Star Trek” project, but many actors and behind-the-scenes talent from the “Star Trek” franchise participated in the “Star Trek Continues” episodes. Hale’s episode, for example, featured James Doohan’s son, Christopher Doohan, in his father’s famous role as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott. Doug Drexler, who worked on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” as a makeup artist, “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” as a scenic artist, “Star Trek: Voyager” as a visual effects artist, and “Star Trek: Enterprise” as a senior illustrator, among numerous other “Star Trek” enterprises, played Paladin and created both the opening credits and U.S.S. Enterprise sequences for the episode.

“Trek” historian and author Larry Nemecek portrayed Dr. McCoy, while Marina Sirtis, who played Deanna Troi on “The Next Generation,” provided the voice of the ship’s computer. That was a fun twist for fans, as Majel Barrett provided the voice of ship computers for several “Star Trek” shows and movies, and recurred on “The Next Generation” as Deanna Troi’s vexing mother, Lwaxana. “Pilgrim of Eternity” was co-written by Jack Trevino, who, according to Memory Alpha, received “Story by” credit on two episodes of “Deep Space Nine,” and wrote several other unofficial “Star Trek” fan films. According to the “Star Trek Continues” website, other “Star Trek” figures who appeared in episodes included Michael Dorn, Kipleigh Brown, Mark Rolston, John de Lancie, and Bobby Clark.

Watch Hale & Forest in ‘Pilgrim of Eternity’

Hale was cast in “Pilgrim of Eternity” as Athena, the aged, white-haired sister of Apollo, a character that was introduced in the popular “Star Trek: The Original Series” episode “Who Mourns for Adonais?” Her husband, Forest, played the powerful Apollo in the 1967 episode and reprised the role in “Pilgrim of Eternity,” serving as the show’s main guest star and antagonist. Though the events of “Pilgrim of Eternity” are set two years after “Who Mourns for Adonais?,” the “Star Trek Continues” episode aged Apollo considerably, allowing the then-octogenarian Forest — who is now 93 years old — to play the character again more than 40 years later. Hale and Forest share a touching and pivotal scene as Athena and Apollo early in “Pilgrim of Eternity.”



In addition to working together on “Pilgrim of Eternity,” Hale in 2019 executive produced a short film called “When the Train Stops.” Its cast included Forest, as well as John de Lancie, who played Q on “The Next Generation” and is currently reprising the role on “Star Trek: Picard,” and Rekha Sharma, who, according to the Internet Movie Database, recurred as Commander Landry in five episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” several years before shooting “Pilgrim of Eternity.” Hale was also almost always by Forest’s side whenever he made appearances at “Star Trek” conventions and autograph shows.

Hale & Forest Shared a Scene in ‘Pilgrim of Eternity’

Star Trek ContinuesDiana Hale and Michael Forest as Athena and Apollo on the set of ‘Pilgrim of Eternity.’

Luna, on her Facebook page, wrote an extensive post about Hale, and included several personal photos. The actress — who goes by “Luna” — is known to “Star Trek” fans for her role as Lt. Marlena Moreau in “Mirror, Mirror,” an episode of “The Original Series” that first aired in 1967. Luna’s Facebook tribute to Hale, written all in capital letters and posted on April 21, 2022, read in part:



DEAR FAMILY, FRIENDS AND FB FRIENDS:



December 31, 1929 – APRIL 8, 2022



BECAUSE THIS HAS BEEN EXTREMELY PAINFUL TO WRITE AND FOR YOU TO READ, WE’VE BEEN UNABLE TO MAKE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT UNTIL NOW EVEN THOUGH STILL SO VERY DIFFICULT.



IT IS WITH TREMENDOUS SADNESS THAT WE LET YOU KNOW OUR LOVING DIANA HALE DEVOTED WIFE OF MICHAEL FOREST PASSED AWAY PEACEFULLY IN HER SLEEP ON APRIL 8TH FROM A LONG TERM ILLNESS.



WE’VE ALL HEARD THE WORDS AND HAVE SAID “WE’RE THANKFUL THAT THE AGONY OF SUFFERING IS OVER AND PEACE HAS ARRIVED.”



THOUGH OUR HEARTS ARE SHATTERED WE CAN FEEL RELIEF, WE TOO CAN BE AT PEACE KNOWING OUR BELOVED DIANA IS NO LONGER IN PAIN… YES, MOST OFTEN DEATH IS A WELCOME SIGN.



According to Luna’s Facebook post, out of respect for Hale’s wishes, a family-only memorial service was held on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Westlake, California, at Valley Oaks Memorial Park.







