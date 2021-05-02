‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Premiere Date and Time, Release Schedule

It’s almost time for the next big Disney Plus show to begin, and we’ve got all the details and how and when to watch “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.” The streaming service is fresh off the success of multiple shows, and it has continued a weekly release model in recent months.

Netflix shifted the streaming landscape by choosing to release most of their shows in bulk so viewers could binge the entire show the moment it’s available. According to a transcript by Inverse, Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos stated that “customers have spoken loud and clear that they really like the all-in-one model, so I don’t see us moving away from that meaningfully.”

Sarandos’ comments came during the Netflix Q1 2020 Earnings Interview on April 21, 2020. However, Disney Plus has stuck to a weekly model with shows like “The Mandalorian,” “Wandavision,” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” that they’ll be continuing with “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

When Does ‘The Bad Batch’ Come Out?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Official Trailer (2021)A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to Disney+. #ign #starwars #movies 2020-12-10T23:41:09Z

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ was originally ordered and announced on July 13, 2020, according to Deadline. At the time, the show was only given a vague premiere window of 2021. On February 24, 2021, StarWars.com announced that the series would debut on May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day.

As such, fans will be able to celebrate Star Wars Day this year by watching “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on Disney Plus. If you just can’t wait for the show to release, recent toy leaks did reveal a potential spoiler for the series.

How Many Episodes of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Will There Be?

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will be the fourth canon animated series for the franchise, following “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels,” and “Star Wars Resistance.” Looking at the total number of episodes per season in each of those shows could indicate how many we might see from “The Bad Batch.”

According to IMDB, “Star Wars Resistance” had two seasons with 18 and 22 episodes for each. “Star Wars Rebels” had 14 episodes for the first season, 22 during the second and third seasons, and just 15 episodes in the fourth and final season, also according to IMDB.

Things were a bit more complicated for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” which spent five seasons airing on Cartoon Network with 22 episodes in each of the first four seasons, but just 20 in the fifth, according to IMDB. The sixth season was released on Netflix with just 13 episodes, and the seventh and final was on Disney Plus with just 12 episodes.

With these totals varying, we could see “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” total upwards of 22 episodes this season, but we know for sure there will be at least 14 episodes for season one. Kevin Kiner, the composer for “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” stated in a recent interview with the Full of Sith podcast that he’d just worked on “episode 14” of the series, but we don’t know how that relates to the full season length.

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Release Time, Date, Schedule, and Episode Length

Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+Check out the brand-new trailer for Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” an original animated series launching exclusively on Disney+. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” makes its debut on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute premiere, followed by new episodes every Friday starting on May 7. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite… 2021-03-30T14:01:10Z

We know that the first episode of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will debut on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, but the series won’t follow a Tuesday release schedule after that premiere. In the StarWars.com article confirming the release date of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” they also confirmed that the second episode will premiere on Friday, May 7, 2021, with episodes being released weekly on Fridays from that point forward.

According to ScreenRant, Disney announced when their service launched in 2019 that most new episodes of exclusive shows would be made available on Disney Plus at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). This has continued to ring true for recent shows, as that was the episode release time for “The Mandalorian,” “Wandavision,” and “Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

In addition to release dates and times, we also know more details about the first three episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” including the total runtime of each episode. As these details could potentially spoil some of what might happen in these episodes, you can see what was revealed here.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” episodes will be released following this schedule:

Episode 1: May 4, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 2: May 7, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 3: May 14, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 4: May 21, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 5: May 28, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 6: June 4, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 7: June 11, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 8: June 18, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 9: June 25, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 10: July 2, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 11: July 9, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 12: July 16, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 13: July 23, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

Episode 14: July 30, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 am ET

While there could be more than 14 episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” these are all the ones we know about right now. The show can only be watched through the Disney Plus streaming service and is not expected to be available anywhere else.