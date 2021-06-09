‘Survivor 41’ Debuts Its Official Logo

CBS has debuted the official logo for “Survivor” season 41 and it looks like the show really is getting back to basics. Here’s what we think the logo means and why it is exciting for “Survivor” fans.

The Logo Is Clean and Simple

On social media, CBS debuted the season 41 logo. It is a simple blue-themed design with lightning bolts, a striking sunset and a person carrying a torch in some churning ocean water. It definitely lends itself to both the idea that the show is doing away with themes and the fact that host Jeff Probst teased that it is “super dangerous.”

In a sneak peek of the new season filmed on location in Fiji, Probst told the fans that “Survivor” is a “brand-new game.”

“We are super pumped for ‘Survivor 41.’ It is a brand-new game — fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it,” said Probst.

Inside Survivor, a reputable insider source, previously reported that the show was doing away with themes as it embarks on its third decade on television. It makes a lot of sense for two reasons. First, the show hasn’t changed location since season 33, so they’ve had to get creative with titles and have leaned heavily into themes, like “David vs. Goliath” and “Millennials vs. Gen X.” Since the show isn’t leaving Fiji any time soon, it makes sense to finally just ditch the themes instead of trying to force them for a title’s sake.

Secondly, perhaps this means that the show is getting back to basics. No themes and a stripped down logo certainly seem to imply that. If you’ve been reading “Entertainment Weekly’s” “Survivor Quarantine Questionaire” series, you know that a lot of past players think the show has gotten too heavy-handed with the twists and extra powers, so maybe the show finally took that criticism to heart and is scaling back a little.

The ‘Survivor’ Family Loves the New Logo

Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. #Survivor finally returns this fall with Season 41. What are you most excited for?🔥 pic.twitter.com/IF78NiudF8 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 7, 2021

All over social media, former castaways are excited about the new logo. On Instagram, three-time “Survivor” player Kelley Wentworth wrote, “OKAY BUT THIS LOGO IS….. BEAUTIFUL.”

Two-time castaway Eliza Orlins wrote, “CANNOT WAIT FOR THIS! So excited!” and “Island of the Idols” player Lauren Beck wrote, “Pop off.” Davie Rickenbacker from “David vs. Goliath” called it “God tier.”

Two-time castaway Troyzan Robertson echoed a lot of fans’ sentiments when he commented, “I’m most excited to see @jeffprobst new long hair in a ManBun!”

On Twitter, “Survivor” winner John Cochran wrote, “Life to have meaning again,” and on Facebook, “Caramoan” castaway Julia Landauer mused, “Do we think Vanilla would ever be able to make a comeback?!”

Let’s hope so — we think vanilla “Survivor” was pretty great and we look forward to the show getting back to its roots. Heavy’s “Survivor” fans certainly think the show could do away with some of its twists. In our poll, the leading twists fans want to see the show get rid of are the Edge of Extinction, fire tokens, and the final four fire-making challenge.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season in September 2021 — most likely the 15, 22, or 29.

