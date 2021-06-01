WATCH: Jeff Probst Reveals ‘Survivor’ Premiere Date

Get excited, “Survivor” fans! Longtime host Jeff Probst just confirmed when the show is returning when he took a break from filming the new season to send fans a special message on the anniversary of the day “Survivor” season one premiered in 2000. He also teased some “new things” in the upcoming season.

Probst Confirmed the Show Returns September 2021

Greetings from Fiji 🏝@JeffProbst took a break from filming @survivorcbs 41, to share a special message with all the fans out there! pic.twitter.com/1njdigYo9D — CBS (@CBS) May 31, 2021

We had assumed the show would premiere in September 2021, but now it is official — in his fan message from a beach in Fiji, Probst revealed that the show returns in September and said they are “trying some new things” this year.

“‘Survivor 41’ will be the beginning of the third decade of ‘Survivor.’ It premieres in September. I hope you like it. We’re trying some new things — as always you’ll let us know,” said Probst, sporting some shaggy quarantine hair.

Since the show is back on Wednesday nights, we would expect it to premiere on either September 15, 22, or 29.

Probst also said that the rain in Fiji was particularly cold that day, so he is sorry if his hands are shaking — but this is what “Survivor” is!

“Sometimes it’s very cold and I’m not even playing! But this is what you sign up for. Players are getting ready to run a big challenge, they’re going to be exhausted, and then we’re gonna vote somebody out, but that is the dream and the dream is still alive 21 years later. We’ll see you in September for ‘Survivor 41!'” cheered Probst.

Probst Also Credited the Fans For the Show

Survivor Spotlight: Big Blindsides Throughout Survivor HistoryEverybody loves a good blindside! Well, except for the castaway on the receiving end, of course. Relive some of the most memorable blindsides in Survivor history involving the iconic players of Season 40. Watch all-new episodes of Survivor: Winners at War on Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access. 2020-04-25T16:00:03Z

Probst also said that he wanted to give a shout-out to help celebrate the show’s 21st anniversary because they’re nothing without their fans.

“I want to be part of celebrating that it was 21 years ago — May 31st, 2000 — that we premiered our first season, first episode. It’s crazy that we’re back out here still shooting and it’s directly because of you guys — loyal ‘Survivor’ fans who often become dedicated ‘Survivor’ players who hopefully go back to being loyal ‘Survivor’ fans,” said Probst with a laugh.

“For 21 years, you’ve been with us. We appreciate it, we love making the show. We’re out here right now making more.”

Indeed, “Survivor 41” wrapped filming in early May, and “Survivor 42” was fast on its heels, starting filming in mid-May. According to Inside Survivor, the season shooting schedules have been shortened down from 39 days to 26-29 days, so season 42 should be wrapped by mid-June. It’s very exciting to have two new seasons on the horizon and we can’t wait to see how the show changes things up for its third decade.

In a previous sneak peek at the new season, Probst promised that it would be “super dangerous” and “very difficult to win.”

“We are super pumped for ‘Survivor 41.’ It is a brand-new game — fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win, and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it,” said Probst.

“Survivor” is back in production now and should premiere September 15, 22, or 29 on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Sierra Dawn Thomas & Joe Anglim Welcome First Child