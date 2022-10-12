Briana DeJesus Shows Concern for Leah Messer Following Jaylan Mobley Split

Briana DeJesus showed concern for her “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” co-star Leah Messer during an October 11 Instagram live.

Last night, Leah, 30, went live on Instagram while drinking margaritas with a couple of friends at a bar. The live video started just hours after Leah announced her split from her fiance Jaylan Mobley in an Instagram post.

After chatting with her friends for a bit, Leah invited Briana to join the live video. Briana joined and immediately seemed caught off guard by the situation.

Briana Asks Leah if She Is Okay

Shortly after Briana joined the live, she started asking Leah if she was okay.

“Are you okay?” she asked.

“I’m okay,” Leah replied.

“Okay, that’s good,” Briana said in response. “At least you’re hanging out with some friends.”

“Teen Mom” star Maci Bookout joined the live later on and the three of them started discussing the Tuesday, October 11 episode of “Teen Mom: Next Chapter” but were interrupted by Leah’s friends, who suggested they talk about it tomorrow.

Leah’s friends told Briana and Maci that Leah had “no idea what was going on,” which seemed to concern Briana.

After Leah’s friends informed the girls that they would be ending the live, Briana told them, “Make sure [Leah] gets home safe.”

After the girls said their goodbyes, Briana gave one more concerned look before exiting the video.

When Did Leah & Jaylan Start Dating?

According to Entertainment Tonight, Leah first met Jaylan at an ESPN and Army event in September 2020 but the two didn’t start dating until five months later.

Leah told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that their romantic relationship started with an Instagram DM.

“In February of [2021], we connected through DMs and he asked me on a date,” she told the publication.

The couple took their relationship pretty slow at first. Leah told ET that she and Jaylan didn’t become exclusive until the summer of 2021 during a trip to Costa Rica.

“We officially became exclusive during our trip to Costa Rica, when Jaylan asked me to be his girlfriend over a sunset dinner! It was perfect,” she told the outlet. “This makes nearly a month, but we are excited to see what the future holds.”

In the last year, the couple has celebrated several milestones together. Leah introduced Jaylan to her three daughters and according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, they bought a home together in April 2022.

When Jaylan proposed to Leah in August 2021, it seemed that Leah had finally found the one, which is why fans were left stunned by the break-up.

Leah announced the split mid-afternoon on Tuesday, October 11. She shared a black-and-white photo of her and Jaylan holding hands alongside a lengthy caption.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” she wrote in the caption. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship. So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together. X❤️.”

