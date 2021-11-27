Fans Slam New Photo of Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s Face

“Teen Mom” fans were buzzing over MTV alum Chelsea Houska DeBoer after a social media user took a screenshot of the influencer and posted it to Reddit.

Houska, who was wearing less makeup than usual, was hawking some new products during an advertisement for Dime Beauty.

The picture chosen shows Houska in the middle of rubbing her face, but the original poster did not include the full video for further context.

The discussion heavily included more than 350 comments. People said Houska looked different, that her eyelashes were too thick and wondered if she was using injections like Botox to alter her face.

“Wow what is she doing?! Like stop ruining your face!!!! Why do women do this to themselves?!” said one social media user.

“Please quit with your face girl 🥴 you’re going to ruin yourself,” wrote a commenter.

“I hate she messed with her face… she was so naturally pretty!” another penned.

Some people said Houska, 30, is unrecognizable. “I honestly did not recognize this as being Chelsea. Woof! Stop now girl!” they said.

Back in 2016, Houska revealed that her father — Dr. Randy Houska, DDS — injected her forehead with Botox when she was 24 years old, according to Starcasm.

“Dad brought his Botox over,” Houska wrote on Snapchat, per the outlet. “He the best.”

After facing some criticism, Houska’s father took to Twitter, where he said, “Let’s play #SquashTheDrama Little bit now is preventative #thinkahead.”

Houska Has Faced Criticism Before

Even though she’s one of the most followed “Teen Mom” stars, with more than 6.4 million followers on Instagram, Houska is no stranger from criticism.

Viewers have slammed Houska for her appearance, dog, house, cooking, and the prices on new items from Lily & Lottie, which is a collaboration between Houska and the South Dakota-based clothing boutique Laurie Belles.

Some people were incensed when they saw a T-shirt — the Veblen Oversized Tee by Chelsea DeBoer — cost $32.

While some social media users wrote the T-shirt was overpriced, the item quickly sold out on the Laurie Belles website. At the time this article was published, the item had one review from a buyer who gave it five stars.

“These tees are so super soft! I love the oversized look and I’m also pregnant, so I figured these would be perfect and I was right!” they said.

Houska Celebrated Thanksgiving With Her Family

Houska recorded moments from her Thanksgiving and posted them to Instagram.

As noted by The Sun, the influencer shared a boomerang of her husband, Cole DeBoer, and said she was “thankful for this cutie.” The married couple clinked win glasses in the quick video.

Houska also included a picture of her mother, known as Glamma Mary, holding her 10-month-old baby, Walker June.

Houska and DeBoer have four children together. Aubree is Houska’s 12-year-old daughter from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Houska and DeBoer went on to have three biological children: 4-year-old Watson, 3-year-old Layne, and Walker.

As part of her Thanksgiving feast in South Dakota, Houska put out a charcuterie board from Cultivated in Love. The business, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, sells “uniquely handcrafted charcuterie boards, tables, and to-go boxes,” according to their Instagram bio.

Houska’s board — put together by Landi Schweigert — included an assortment of salamis, cheese, olives, and fruits.

READ NEXT: PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Chelsea Houska’s New Pet Concerns Fans