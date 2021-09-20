Cory Wharton Accused of Endangering His Daughter, Ryder

Fans were not pleased with MTV star Cory Wharton after he revealed he wouldn’t be at the reunion for “The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies” because he wasn’t vaccinated.

“No challenge reunion for me, they said due to my vaccination status,” he wrote September 20 in a now-deleted tweet, which was preserved by fans on Reddit. “They are really strong-arming ppl [sic] nowadays. Smh.”

Some viewers were perplexed Wharton, 30, wasn’t vaccinated since his 4-year-old daughter Ryder has VLCAD, a rare congenital condition. People with VLCAD cannot break down certain types of fat to use as energy.

“Teen Mom OG” star Cheyenne Floyd, the mother of 4-year-old Ryder, previously told Heavy she had to be careful with her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have to be more cautious. Her doctors reached out and said to be careful about having her around people or bringing her out. If she does come to the store with us, they said to make sure she wears a face mask and gloves,” Floyd said. “If she does go out, I give her a bath immediately when we get home. So we’ve been really careful with her.”

Fans Blasted Wharton for Not Being Vaccinated

Some fans argued that Wharton’s decision not to be vaccinated could negatively affect his daughter, who has a metabolic disorder.

“I feel no sympathy for him. Don’t get vaxed when you have a very very vulnerable daughter. F*** your rights and your feelings,” one fan wrote.

“Dude… Ryder has a health condition and a pretty damn serious one. This is pretty disgusting,” another added.

Others argued Wharton’s decision could be fatal. “It boggles the mind how he can potentially kill his daughter because of Covid but isn’t vaccinated. All of their activities make zero sense,” they said.

Floyd & Wharton Fought About Going to the ‘Challenge’ Reunion

As shown on last week’s episode of “Teen Mom OG,” Floyd and Wharton got into an argument when “The Challenge” star revealed he was going to be gone for most of March because he was working and celebrating his 30th birthday party.

Floyd, who was pregnant with her second child at the children, was not thrilled her ex was taking so much time to party when she was “very pregnant.” She and fiance Zach Davis welcomed their son, Ace, on May 27, 2021.

“I knew Cory had ‘The Challenge’ coming up but he just texted me that he’s leaving tomorrow for a few weeks of vacation,” Floyd said in a voice-over on “Teen Mom OG.” “And I’m not happy about it.”

“All I’m saying is you’re doing a lot right now. You’re saying that you’re leaving tomorrow to go to shoot the reunion so you’ll be in New York for a week,” Floyd said, reiterating Wharton’s schedule. “‘I’m gonna be back maybe two weeks, maybe four, but then I’m gonna leave for two to four months.’”

Their tense interaction ended with Floyd kicking her ex out of her home when he said he might not be able to go to his daughter’s birthday party. “For you not to be able to attend Ryder’s party, you’re a piece of s***. Piece of s***. I don’t care,” she said. “Well, f*** you. I’m going to ask you to leave.”

