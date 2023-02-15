Jenelle Evans Exposes Production Secrets Behind Throwback ‘Teen Mom’ Scene

Former “Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans has been revisiting moments from the show and exposing production secrets on her TikTok page throughout 2023. In a February 15 post, Evans responded to another scene from her time on the show and opened up about what the producers asked of her during filming.

“These comments have me dying right now, literally,” Evans says, laughing at what fans had to say about the scene from season one episode nine of “Teen Mom 2”, in which Evans planned a road trip to New Jersey with her then-boyfriend Kieffer Delp.

Jenelle Evans Says the Scene Was Filmed After She Got Home From New Jersey

Evans had to meet Delp at the beach near her home in North Carolina during the throwback “Teen Mom 2” scene as her mother Barbara would not allow Delp in their home. The two talked about how they had not been seeing a lot of each other, and Evans proposes the two take a road trip to New Jersey to see Delp’s family. The scene then cuts to Evans leaving the house and lying to her mother that she was going to a concert in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for the weekend.

“This is a pickup scene. Basically, I already went to New Jersey, but they didn’t have the scene where we were talking about going,” Evans said, using air quotes while saying “didn’t”, “So [the producers] were like, ‘Can you guys meet us at the beach and we’re going to act like you guys are planning to go.’ So that was actually after the fact, we already went to New Jersey.”

She also laughs at the multiple comments on the original TikTok about how the scene is edited to make it look like Delp is emerging from the bushes at the beach when he first greets Evans, saying, “I can’t believe [the producers] would act like he just came out of the bushes, it was their idea to meet up at the beach. They made him look like a dumb a**.”

Evans has previously given fans a peek behind the curtain of her reality television fame, having admitted to staging paparazzi photos and revealed that “Teen Mom” producers would occasionally make cast members wear wigs when shooting scenes about past events after cast members had dyed or cut their hair.

Inside Jenelle Evans Valentine’s Day Date

Evans revealed in the caption of her “Teen Mom 2” reaction video that she was still in her outfit and makeup from Valentine’s Day, and shared her plans with husband David Eason in another TikTok video.

The couple went for a sunset drive and ended up having dinner at a restaurant called Circa 1922, complete with filet mignon, oysters, and drinks. While Evans tried to describe the date in the video’s voiceover, she Eason joined in with corrections over the specifics of the meal, and the two trailed off in laughter. Evans also shared photos from the night that show off her pink and red floral top and Eason’s matching maroon jacket.

