‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Describes How She Manages to Raise 7 Kids

“Teen Mom” star Kailyn Lowry is explaining how she manages to raise seven kids, and she acknowledges that she has some help doing it.

But she also revealed that she does not have a full-time nanny, according to US Magazine.

Lowry is the new mother of twins named Valley and Verse, with her partner Elijah Scott. She has filmed a series of TikToks and recorded podcasts discussing her emotions surrounding their births, which included the girl twin spending more time in the neonatal intensive care unit.

She has also shared photos on Instagram showing her at the hospital, including one where she is holding the newborn twins.

Kailyn Lowry Revealed That She Does Not Have a Full-Time Nanny But Does Have Help With the Babies on Week Days

Lowry answered the questions about how she handles raising so many kids in a q and a that appeared on her Instagram page.

A fan asked Lowry whether she has a “full-time nanny,” but she responded, according to US Magazine, “7 days of live [in], no? I have 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the babies Monday-Fri🫶.”

She also revealed that she did not have an “overnight doula” for the twins, according to US, which quoted her as saying, “I didn’t. But if you are having twins and can afford it, get one. I wish I had gotten one 😂.”

US reported that Lowry revealed in a previous podcast that she is now done having kids.

Lowry’s net worth is not exorbitant, which may make it tougher to get a full-time nanny.

“Kailyn Lowry is a reality-TV personality who has a net worth of $25 thousand dollars. Born in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Kailyn Lowry was a member of the second season of ’16 and Pregnant’ on MTV,” the site Celebrity Net Worth reports.

Kailyn Lowry Previously Revealed That She & Elijah Scott ‘Divide & Conquer’ Handling the 7 Kids

Lowry previously posted a video in which she gave fans more detail about how she and Scott break down their days.

“Monday through Friday I have someone that comes to the house for the babies [during the day] and then depending on what we have going on after school, Elijah and I just divide and conquer,” Lowry said. “So today we have haircuts and basketball so I will stay home with the 5 kids and he will take the 2 kids to basketball and haircuts.”

Lowry added, “I did get pizza tonight but most nights I will be honest and say that Elijah cooks. On the weekends, it varies. We know there is no real schedule because we have basketball, soccer, wrestling and flag football is about to start.”

The caption said, “I’m a mom of seven.”

Lowry has made sharing details of her family life and time as a mother a key part of her brand. She has also opened up about her relationship and whether she plans to marry Scott. Lowry also shared draft videos she created getting emotional outside the hospital.

