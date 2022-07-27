Kailyn Lowry Posts Cryptic Quote on Instagram Amid Pregnancy Rumors

“Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry recently caught fans’ attention after she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram.

According to The Sun, the mother-of-four posted the quote on her Monday, July 25, Instagram story. The quote read, “I am stronger and more resilient than ever because I failed more times than I can count but always got back up.”

The cryptic post comes just days after Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez, accused her of threatening him and hinted she might be pregnant.

Lopez spilled the tea via Instagram story, telling his followers Lowry said she wanted to beat him up.

He then took to Twitter, where he insinuated Lowry was pregnant with her fifth child.

“Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

Lowry did not reveal the reason behind posting the cryptic quote, but fans seem to think the post was related to the pregnancy drama.

Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Will ‘Always Love’ Her Ex-Boyfriend

Lowry seems smitten with her beau, Elijah Scott, but in a recent episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos,” the MTV star admitted she’ll always have feelings for one of her ex-boyfriends.

In the Thursday, July 21 episode, Lowry reminisced about her past relationship with a felon who she referred to as “prison bae.”

The conversation started after her co-host Lindsie Chrisley asked her if she had ever fallen in love at first sight.

Lowry said she hadn’t, but Chrisley wasn’t convinced. She brought up Lowry’s past relationship with “prison bae.”

Lowry said that it wasn’t love at first sight, but she did form a special connection with the felon, telling Chrisley she will always love him.

“I will always love prison bae. Like, I will always love him,” she said. “Always. Forever. Like, if we ended up – I would not be surprised. Like, obviously I’m in a committed relationship but, you know, in another life.”

Chrisley then asked Lowry if she felt like prison bae could have been a soulmate, to which Lowry responded, “Oh absolutely. Absolutely.”

Kailyn Lowry on Her Relationship With Elijah Scott

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about her new relationship with her neighbor Elijah Scott on the June 2 episode of her podcast “Coffee Convos.”

The mother-of-four gushed over her new romance, telling her friend Kristen Hook that her partner makes her feel “balanced.”

“I feel like I’ve known him for a f***ing lifetime,” she said. “He’s such an old soul, which I love. He’s literally a 47-year-old man, like that’s the soul he has.”

The “Teen Mom 2” star went on to say that her new boyfriend is a huge help to her around the house.

“I don’t feel like they make them like him anymore,” she told Hook. “He knows how to do some much. He taught the kids how to change a tire and he’s taught the kids how to fish.”

“He fixed my [air conditioner] yesterday,” she continued. “He knows how to do everything and I don’t feel like they make men like that anymore.”

Hook told viewers that Lowry’s new partner has her stamp of approval.

“I will be the first one to say, I swear I have PTSD from previous relationships that you’ve had,” Hook told Lowry.

She added that this is Lowry’s first relationship that hasn’t made her feel “worried” about what might happen.

