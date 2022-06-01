Kail Lowry to Discuss Alleged Assault With Dr. Drew Pinsky

“Teen Mom 2” alum Kailyn Lowry said she would discuss the night her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez, allegedly tried to kill her with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Lopez — the father of Lowry’s two youngest sons, 4-year-old Lux and 21-month-old Creed — said he didn’t “beat” Lowry when he appeared on part two of the “Teen Mom” reunion.

Lowry, 30, said the incident in October 2019 changed her life during an Instagram Q&A with fans on May 31.

“How did you feel about Chris minimizing what he did to you on the reunion?” one fan asked.

“It’s actually really sickening,” Lowry answered. “That night changed my life.”

Lowry said she’s ready to talk about the incident with Pinsky, who has been hosting the “Teen Mom” reunions since the beginning of the series.

“Yes. Dr. Drew is coming on & I think I’m going to finally talk about it and see if he has any advice,” Lowry told her followers.

Lowry received a protection from abuse (PFA) against Lopez in October 2019, per In Touch Weekly. He spent seven days in jail in January 2020 after he broke the order, In Touch Weekly added.

Lopez Admitted to Threatening Lowry With Violence

Pinsky asked Lopez if he ever tried to harm Lowry during part two of the “Teen Mom” reunion.

“It’s — it’s — it’s fault on both sides. Whatever’s been said about me from her can literally be said about them, so it’s more like I ain’t about to sit here and tell y’all exactly what this — what’s happened,” Lopez said, referring to Lowry as “them.” “But it’s been abuse on both sides.”

Pinsky continued to probe Lopez, asking him if he ever threatened violence or injured Lowry.

“Injure? No. She’s making it seem like I really beat her,” he said. “That’s the — that’s the story going around… like I actually beat this girl. I never beat her.”

“I might have said some things out of anger,” he continued. “I don’t necessarily know exactly what I said, but I said some — I’m not gonna stand here and act like I’m innocent.”

Lowry Has Been Battling Depression

Lowry admitted to her fans she’s been struggling with her depression and said that she’s been open about her mental health battles with her children. In addition to Lux and Creed, she has 8-year-old Lincoln and 12-year-old Issac.

“Yes, bc sometimes I was dropping my kids off to school like this & I didn’t want them to feel unloved or I am/was lazy,” Lowry wrote via Instagram.

“Over the last few months depression has presented itself with sleeping, not feeling motivated, don’t want to get ready/do things. & I wanted them to understand it a little more,” she continued. “Even though they didn’t really seem to notice; I did/do.”

Lowry was hopeful things would improve in the warmer months. “This is a battle I truly wish on NO ONE. Even on my ok days life is so heavy for me lately,” she said. “I am hoping it gets better over the summer.:

The MTV personality — who has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder — said a new doctor might be able to help her.

“I just started with a new doctor who seems to be really confident in guiding me & helping me make better choices regarding my pcos & managing it,” she wrote. “I’ll keep you all posted on this journey.”