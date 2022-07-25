PHOTO: Kailyn Lowry’s Ex Shows Off Finished Tattoo

“Teen Mom 2” alum Javi Marroquin showed off his finished back piece. The Deleware native has been working on completing his “Nightmare Before Christmas” themed tattoo for years.

It includes images of characters created by Tim Burton like Jack Skellington, Oogie Boogie, Mayor, Dr. Finkelstein, Sally and Zero. The tattoo also has a few pumpkins and a gravestone with “RIP” etched into it.

“Finally pieced this beauty together! My guy @mikemaratattoo over at @aggressiontattoo brought my vision to life #nbc #nightmarebeforechristmastattoo,” Marroquin wrote via Instagram on July 24.

He also shared an Instagram story from his tattoo artist, Mike Mara, the owner of Aggression Tattoo in Whitehall, Pennsylvania. “Finally after years put the final touches on my man @Javim9 backpiece,” he wrote.

Marroquin used a numbing cream for the process, saying the tattoo was painless. “Don’t feel a single thing. Thanks @ @painlesstattooco,” he wrote.

Marroquin first hawked the numbing cream when he showed off a portrait of his youngest son, 3-year-old Eli, the child he shares with his ex-fiance, Lauren Comeau. Marroquin shares his eldest son — 8-year-old Lincoln — with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

Fans Didn’t Like Marroquin’s Finished Tattoo

Marroquin might have loved his finished work, but fans on Reddit didn’t seem to like the tattoo.

“The nightmare has just begun,” snarked a fan.

“Not only is I a cringe shitty concept, its also poorly executed. Wow. This is telling,” a second person agreed.

“A good rule for tattoos is if you wouldn’t hang up the same art in your living room, is it good enough to be a permanent part of your body? I just made up that rule 😅 but I stand by it,” said a popular comment.

One social media user discovered that Marroquin’s current tattoo was a coverup. His original backpiece appeared to be space-themed.

Marroquin Was Slammed For His Portrait Tattoo

It’s not the first time Marroquin has faced criticism over one of his tattoos. Fans on Reddit skewered the MTV personality when he showed off his portrait of Eli. This time around, he went to Ink Gallery Tattoo Studio in New Jersey to be tattooed by Tiffany “Tattooz” Perez.

Marroquin credited a numbing cream, Painless Tattoo, with him being able to sit through the chest piece.

“I’ve always wanted a chest piece, but I knew I didn’t want to sit through the pain,” Marroquin wrote on July 9. “I then discovered @painlesstattooco and decided to give them a chance so I can get Eli’s portrait.”

“No exaggeration I didn’t feel a thing, I’ve obviously been through a lot of tattoo sessions and nothing compares,” he continued. “I’ve used the creams once the skin is broken, but never a cream applied before the session.”

Marroquin also has a tattoo of Lincoln, on his forearm, and a tattoo of Lincoln’s half-brother, Isaac — Lowry’s eldest son — also on his forearm.

Lowry has gushed about Marroquin in the past, saying she still has love for him. The two were married for five years, from 2012 to 2017.

“There’s so much love there, as much as I hate him sometimes. I really feel like you have to love someone in order to hate them, does that make sense?” she said during a July 7 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.