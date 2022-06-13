PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Shocked at How ‘Grown up’ Leah Messer’s Daughters Are

“Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer shared photos of her twin daughters Aleeah Grace,12, and Aliannah Hope,12, in a June 12 Instagram story.

The first photo showed Aleeah digging into a cupcake while wearing a yellow graphic t-shirt that read, “It’s not that serious.” The second post showed Aliannah in the backseat of a car wearing a white tank top with her curly hair pulled up in a ponytail.

A Reddit user posted the photos on the “Teen Mom” subreddit with the title “The Simms Twins.”

Fans replied to the post and expressed their disbelief at how grown-up the girls look.

“I feel so old! They’re so grown up and cute! Bless,” one fan wrote.

“It just hit me that I’ve been watching these kids on TV since I was 12, and now they are all 12-13,” another Reddit user replied. “It’s so bittersweet to see them go from babies to thriving teenagers.”

“Stop it noo they’re both supposed to be babies still. This show keeps giving me an existential crisis,” a third user joked.

“Well I feel 1000 years old but the girls are lovely and I’m so glad they seem healthy and happy,” a fourth user wrote.

Fans Think Aleeah Is Leah’s Twin

Fans also pointed out the resemblance between Leah and her daughter Aleeah “Gracie.”

Several fans referred to Gracie as “Leah’s twin” in the Reddit thread.

“Aleeah is Leah’s twin. Those girls are absolutely gorgeous! ❤️,” one Reddit user wrote.

“Gracie looks just like Leah,” another fan wrote.

“I feel like I just saw Leah as a child. Holy smokes I can’t believe how time flies,” a third user added.

Leah Messer Speaks Out After the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

According to Hollywood Life, In a May Instagram story, Leah Messer addressed her decision to walk off the stage during the season 11 “Teen Mom 2” reunion.

MTV released a seven-minute clip prior to the reunion airing which showed Leah and her co-star Ashley Jones leaving the set after hosts Dr.Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab brought up Kailyn Lowry.

In the video, Dr. Drew asked Leah a question about her fractured relationship with Kailyn. Her answer was interrupted by side comments made by Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.

The conversation about Kailyn prompted Ashley Jones to walk off the set and Leah followed closely behind.

Leah addressed her exit on Instagram, telling fans she felt the conversation was disrespectful.

“I’m very disturbed by the clip I saw of the reunion airing tomorrow,” she said. “Never did I imagine a show that was intended to inspire young women would turn into other women disrespecting, bullying/shaming & devaluing each other.”

“I will not tolerate disrespect on stage or ‘mean girl’ behavior, especially when someone being discussed is not present to defend themselves,” she continued. “I have three DAUGHTERS at home where female empowerment is something we believe in, even when you may not see eye to eye with another woman. You never know when someone may be going through something they might not be speaking on. I will always empower and support women.”

