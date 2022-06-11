PHOTO: Fans Drag Briana DeJesus’ ‘Ridiculous’ Graduation Look

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus celebrated Stella’s daughter from Pre-K, but some fans were more concerned with what DeJesus wore to the event.

DeJesus shared a family picture, that showed her hugging her 4-year-old and her 9-year-old daughter, Nova. DeJesus wore a black dress and accessorized the ensemble with black slides. “Stella is officially a big girl ❤️💗,” DeJesus captioned the post.

The next post showed her and her family — including her sister, Brittany DeJesus, and her mom, Roxanne DeJesus — around a table outside. They hired a hibachi team to come to their backyard and put on a cooking show. Some stills from Instagram Story revealed cameras were there, indicating the celebration might be featured on “Teen Mom.”

“Best experience ever! @hibachiomakase came to my house and cooked for us❤️ I highly recommend,” DeJesus wrote. “Not only did we eat delicious food but our chef put on a great show and we all had an amazing time. #stellasgraduationdinner.”

The chefs brought water guns to squirt the “Teen Mom” stars and asked some of them to come up and participate in the cooking show. Briana DeJesus took a step back when she sprayed alcohol and flames took over the grill. Roxanne DeJesus also participated in the entertainment, trying to catch an egg in her chef’s hat.

Fans Didn’t Like DeJesus’ Outfit Choice

Social media users critiqued DeJesus’ ensemble, with some people on Reddit writing that the “Teen Mom” star looked absurd.

“Lol the dress w the slides looks ridiculous,” they said.

Some people were focused on DeJesus’ cleavage. “If I went to my kids’ school with my breasts exposed that way I would be asked to go home and change,” one fan wrote.

“Who wears a dress w/ that much cleavage to a kindergarten graduation?!?! How trashy can one woman be?” a third added.

DeJesus Said Her Relationship With Kailyn Lowry Is Improving

DeJesus had a long-standing feud with “Teen Mom” co-star Kailyn Lowry, but the tension between them has subsided since their defamation trial was settled. At least, that’s what DeJesus is claiming.

“Our relationship is certainly better now that communications are not being relayed through the funnel of bad legal advice,” DeJesus told Us Weekly. “It seems that Kail may have gotten upset, but was then very poorly advised as to whether there should be a lawsuit.”

Lowry sued DeJesus in June 2021 after DeJesus talked about Lowry’s arrest in September 2020.

“I look forward to an improved relationship with Kail,” she added to Us Weekly.

DeJesus’ claims that her relationship with Lowry was improving came after she took a jab at the mother-of-four for taking anti-depressants and being estranged from her parents and siblings.

“Taking antidepressants once [you] realized [you] can’t always use the court room/ color of [your] skin to shut people up,” DeJesus wrote in a deleted tweet.

“High light of my life = having a loving family which [you] don’t have so I’ll always be winning,” she added.

DeJesus’ messages led for some fans to ask MTV to fire her. The network didn’t respond to the calls.