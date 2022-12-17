‘Teen Mom’ Star Gushes Over ‘Sweetest Souls’ on Big Family Day

Many of the first babies from the “Teen Mom” franchise are now becoming teenagers, and that is now the case for Leah Messer’s family. Her twins, Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, are celebrating a big birthday, and fans stepped up to celebrate the ladies after their mom shared a post on Instagram about the major milestone.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leah Messer Gushed Over Her Girls

On December 16, Messer posted a photo on her Instagram page and added a sweet message for her girls. “Happy 13th Birthday to the two sweetest souls that first called me Mama,” the “Teen Mom” star wrote. She jokingly added, “Now it’s Mama, Ma, Bruh, Bro, duuuude and I wasn’t prepared.” Messer noted she loved her girls “so much” and hoped they “have the best day today.” She also included a short video on her Instagram stories that seemed to be a moment of hyping the teens up as they got dropped off at school Friday morning.

Messer’s Instagram post received over 400 comments and almost 40,000 likes in just the first few hours it was live on her page. The photo the “Teen Mom” star included was a mix of two images, and she credited the photographer, Autumn Collette, for taking them. Each photo showed Messer with one of her girls, and it appeared they were at a carnival for the shoot that was originally done in June 2021.

“Happy Birthday to your beautiful girls!!” wrote Kristina Shirley, the wife of “Teen Mom” star Gary Shirley.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Praised Messer & her Teens

Last month, Messer shared a glimpse of another photo shoot involving her twins that happened recently. In the caption of her Instagram post, she teased, “Tweens to Teens Frozen Ball coming soon.” That sounded as if it might be related to the twins’ 13th birthday, and if so, additional updates should emerge soon.

“Teen Mom” fans were definitely ready to help Messer celebrate her twins’ big birthday.

“I have watched you from the start and you are the most amazing mother always always putting your children first,” one fan commented on her birthday Instagram post.

“Stop it Leah! They are not 13! Oh my Gosh time flew by fast. Wow,” added another.

“Happy birthday girls! I’m glad I get to share my birthday with you beautiful ladies,” someone else wrote.

“It’s the bruh and bro for me! Happy Birthday cuties!” joked a different “Teen Mom” fan.

The birthday wishes from “Teen Mom” fans carried over to Reddit too. Screenshots from Messer’s Instagram post, along with a throwback photo of when the girls were little, were shared in the “Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2” sub.

“That’s really sweet and charming,” a Redditor noted of the variations of “Mama” that Messer shared. “Children grow so fast and just the evolution of what they call their mom is really something. It’s very teen and adorable,” the same poster added. “I love that they all seem close, these sisters have a tight bond.”

“These are really sweet pictures! Love how they are natural, having fun at the fair (unlike the last zillion overly staged photoshoots!),” detailed someone else. The reference to other photoshoots seemed likely to be related to photos Messer shared during her brief engagement to Jaylan Mobley. Messer and her daughters seem to be doing well now, post-breakup, and “Teen Mom” fans will be eager to see how the twins celebrate their 13th birthday.