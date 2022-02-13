Leah Messer Posts New Family Photos With Boyfriend & Kids

“Teen Mom” fans had some thoughts about new photos with Leah Messer’s daughters and her boyfriend, Jaylan Mobley.

Social media users on Reddit wrote about the pictures Messer posted via Instagram on February 12, saying it was strange. A thread about the “family photoshoots from Leah” garnered nearly 200 upvotes and sparked over 300 comments.

“The photo shoots are getting weird,” read the most popular comment.

“Yeah, sorry. This dude hasn’t been around long enough where I would consider him ‘part of the family.’ The repeated ‘family photos’ with him are weird,” wrote a social media user.

“F*** her, f*** this. So creepy and off. Noooo!!!!” a third person penned.

Some fans said it was strange the way the girls — 11-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah and 9-year-old Addie — were positioned in the photo. They claimed Mobley was too close to them.

“Her touching his knee is not weird. Him touching her wrist like that is weird. Her polishing his shoe super duper weird,” one person wrote about Addie.

“She really likes putting her young daughters in dangerous situations. Nothing against this dude particularly, but statistics are statistics,” another social media user suggested.

Messer shares her 11-year-old twins with her ex-husband, Corey Simms. Addie, her youngest, is from her relationship with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

It’s not the first time fans claimed they saw “red flags” with Messer’s new relationship. Fans were thrown when they read a private text exchange shared by Mobley, a member of the West Virginia National Guard.

Social media users feared Mobley was user the “Teem Mom” star to get ahead financially when he talked about a “billion-dollar idea” that could be “fully operational” in four to five years, per screenshots from a fan account on Reddit.

Messer Also Received Positive Praise

Not everyone was against the photos. There were scores of positive comments under Messer’s Instagram post, including a message from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, the life coach who is working with the “Teen Mom” cast on “Family Reunion.”

“It’s EVERYTHING for me. ❤️🙏🏾,” Bryant wrote.

In the post, Messer shared 10 photos. It appears that Mobley gifted Messer’s three daughters jewelry.

She wrote as the caption: “It’s the way you really love them, the way you love me. 🥺🙏🏼❤️ @jaylan_mobley.”

Mobley Is Slated to Appear on ‘Family Reunion’

As of now, the only thing “Teen Mom” fans know about Mobley is what he and Messer post on social media — but that’s about to change.

Messer revealed she invited her beau to appear alongside her on “Family Reunion — and it’s a decision she didn’t regret.

“Inviting your butt to join us at the #TeenMomFamilyReunion was the best decision I made. You even had roses waiting on me when I got home,” Messer wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for your patience and love. 🥺 Ilysm & Can’t wait to see it air next week! 🙏🏼❤️ @jaylan_mobley.”

Messer has not shared anything negative about Mobley and gushed over him during an interview with E! News.

“He’s like absolutely perfect. I’m not going to lie,” she told E! News. “He’s just every quality that I wanted in someone. The way that he is with my kids, I don’t know if there’s ever going to be another because he’s just great.”

