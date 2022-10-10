‘Teen Mom’ Fans Go Wild Over Snapshot of Leah Shirley & Sister Emilee

The children from the early days of the “Teen Mom” franchise starting to hit their teen years, and fans are often stunned by how much they have grown up. That was definitely the case when Kristina Shirley shared an adorable photo on her Instagram page recently.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amber Portwood & Gary Shirley’s Daughter Is Looking All Grown Up

As E! News detailed, Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley’s daughter Leah Shirley was born when the couple was a part of the “16 & Pregnant” cast. The couple tried to make life together work for a while, but the relationship did not last. In 2011, Gary took custody of Leah, noted US Weekly. Portwood’s car and home were vandalized when Leah was an infant, and Child Protective Services had concerns about the little girl’s safety as a result. The following year, Portwood spent time in jail after a drug arrest in December 2011. The “Teen Mom” star was released in late 2013, and the former couple navigated a long-running battle for custody of their daughter. Leah has remained primarily with Gary and his wife, Kristina, while the now teenager’s relationship with her mother has had its ups and downs.

Gary and Kristina wed in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Emilee, that same year. As Kristina noted in her October 9 Instagram post, “A sisters love is priceless!” The photo the “Teen Mom” star shared showed Emilee and Leah standing in front of a brick wall, and they hugged tightly as they faced one another. Leah added a touch of flair by kicking one leg up behind her, and both girls had huge smiles on their faces.

‘Teen Mom’ Fans Adored the Shirley Sister Snapshot

“Teen Mom” fans did not hold back in expressing their love for the adorable snapshot of Leah and Emilee together. More than 26,000 supporters “liked” Kristina’s post to demonstrate their love for it, and dozens added comments as well.

“Beautiful girls! So glad YOU as a wonderful influence. You’re such a great momma to them,” commented one person.

“They are so cute and look like twins so sweet,” added another.

“Leah is such a great big sis. She has a great family,” noted a fan.

“I am so glad that you have been able to provide Leah with such a loving and stable family life,” detailed someone else.

A few people wondered about Karly, Kristina’s daughter from a previous marriage. Karly is now 15, Kristina noted, but “Teen Mom” fans do not get to see her on the show or on social media with her sisters. Radar Online reported that the custody agreement between Kristina and her ex-husband mandates that Karly is not to be filmed for the MTV show or publicly posted on social media. In the comments section of the Instagram post featuring Emilee, 7, and Leah, 13, Kristina assured a fan that, “YES, all 3 girls are VERY close.”

“Teen Mom” fans also commented on how much Leah looks like Portwood, although others thought she looked just like her dad. Everybody seemed to agree, however, that the teen looked happy and beautiful as she posed with her younger half-sister.