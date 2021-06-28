‘Bachelorette’ Frontrunner Active on Tinder Amid Show Airing

Warning: Spoilers for “The Bachelorette” below.

Katie Thurston is well on her way to finding true love on her televised season of “The Bachelorette.” Of course, Thurston wrapped filming quite a few weeks ago, and her real-life journey is just getting started!

Following week one of the show, fans had already put forth their favorites. Reality Steve has revealed the top four guys on Thurston’s season, and they are Blake Moynes (joining the case on Monday, January 28), Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Justin Glaze.

Fans have kept a very close watch on these four guys, especially when it comes to their social media activity post-filming. And, one fan seems to have uncovered something very interesting, perhaps confirming that one of these guys is for sure not the one who wins Thurston’s heart.

On June 27, 2021, a Redditor shared a screenshot of her phone on a Reddit thread. In the shared photo, Andrew Spencer was seen as “recently active” on the popular dating app, Tinder. The original poster shared that she was on Tinder in Vienna, Austria, which is where Spencer plays football.

Andrew’s Tinder Photo Is 1 of Him & His Cousin, Clay Harbor

Based on the screenshot shared by a Redditor, Spencer’s first Tinder photo is one of himself and his cousin, Clay Harbor, who also appeared on “The Bachelorette” and on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

While some Redditors questioned whether or not the account was real, one person noticed something very telling. “The fact that his Instagram is in the bio probably means it’s real. If it was a catfish, I doubt they’d link the contact details of the actual person in their bio,” the Redditor commented.

Other Redditors questioned whether or not producers of “The Bachelorette” would be okay with someone who is still on the show — finalist or not — popping up on a dating app.

“Isn’t this probably no bueno on account of the producers [though],” a Reddit user commented.

“Now I’m skeptical if Katie really chose Blake and that this is some ploy to play us. Ion trust anyone at this point until the finale. Why would a final 2, potentially, be on Tinder? [“The Bachelor” producers] would never allow it,” added another.

Many others thought Spencer’s post-show decision to jump back into the dating pool is more than acceptable.

“Good for him. He doesn’t win, won’t be on ‘BIP,’ and probably won’t be the next bachelor. Let my man have his hot boi [sic] summer. He deserves it,” another Redditor wrote.

Spencer Probably Isn’t Thurston’s Fiance

Based on his dating app activity, fans can pretty much rule him out of the running for Thurston’s heart. That is, of course, if you didn’t read or believe Reality Steve’s spoilers which have confirmed that she chooses Moynes on the finale.

“I think the point is it’s more so a spoiler if anyone thought that he could be F1 lol already being on dating apps I think is frowned upon if you’re still on the show,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

The original poster said that she “swiped right” on Spencer, but the two haven’t matched just yet.

Another poster shared that she saw Spencer on Hinge before he left to film Thurston’s season. “I saw him on Hinge prior to him leaving for filming. This was the same photo on his Hinge too,” the Redditor commented.

