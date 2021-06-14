Justin Glaze on ‘The Bachelorette: 5 Fast Facts

Justin Glaze could be the guy to keep an eye on this season on “The Bachelorette.”

One of 30 suitors on Katie Thurston’s season of the rose-filled reality show, Glaze is said to make it far in the competition. Not only did ‘The Bachelorette” star give him her first kiss of the season, but — SPOILER ALERT! — “Bachelor” blogger Reality Steve recently claimed on Twitter that Glaze makes it to the hometown dates along with Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and franchise veteran Blake Moynes.

So, could Glaze be “the one” for Thurston? Here’s what else you need to know about him:

1. Justin Glaze is 26 Years Old & From Baltimore

Glaze lives in Baltimore, Maryland. He was born on June 13, 1994, making him four years Thurston’s junior, at age 26 when he filmed the season earlier this year. He also has one older brother named Alex, per his college alma mater website. Glaze grew up in Ellicott City, Maryland, and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.

2. He Was an Athlete in High School & At the University Of Maryland

Glaze graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County with a bachelor’s degree in business technology administration and a minor in visual arts, but he was also a serious sportsman on the Track and Field team in both indoor and outdoor events, per his bio on the UMB Retrievers website.

Before that, he attended Mount Hebron High School and lettered in football and basketball for the school team, the Vikings, while maintaining status on the honor roll for all four years of high school, the UMB website noted.

3. Glazed Is an Artist & Investment Consultant

Glaze does double duty when it comes to his career. Since graduating from the University of Maryland, he has worked as an investment consultant at a major firm for nearly five years, according to his LinkedIn bio.

But as ”Bachelorette” fans saw, he’s also a talented artist. On Thurston’s premiere episode, Glaze dazzled ABC’s leading lady with his rosy painting, part of which he left blank to fill in later when she hopefully gives him the final rose. His artwork is also prominently displayed on his Instagram account, where he has shared snaps of his canvas work and his talent for painting on sneakers.

4. He Likes Wine But Hates Dancing

Thurston may want to save her last dance for someone else. On his Bachelorette bio, it is revealed that “Justin does not like to dance. At all.” But he does like a good bottle of sauvignon blanc. He also hopes to find a lady (Katie?) who is passionate about fitness but can also throw down at a barbecue.

5. Justin Glaze Joined ‘The Bachelorette’ For The Right Reasons—Or So He Says

Glaze claims he is looking for his soulmate on “The Bachelorette.” On his Bachelorette bio, he revealed that his parents have been married for 30 years and have provided an “excellent example of what a relationship should look like.” He is looking for a woman who is trustworthy and committed to the idea of “teamwork“ in a relationship.

“For Justin, this journey is all about finding his forever,” his bio reads.

