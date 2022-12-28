‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Shares Baby’s 1st Christmas

This year, Christmas was a truly special holiday for many “Bachelor Nation” couples. For Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, it was their first Christmas with their son, Dawson. Both “Bachelor in Paradise” stars shared photos of the holiday, and fans gushed over their baby boy’s big day. The couple welcomed Dawson, their first child, on January 31. They went all-out for Halloween with their little guy, and they made the most of their first Christmas with their son, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jared Haibon Shared an Adorable Christmas Family Photo

On Christmas Day, Haibon shared a precious family photo on his Instagram page. The snapshot showed Haibon, Iaconetti, and their son sitting in front of the fireplace in their home. A bit of their Christmas tree could be seen in the shot, and the trio wore matching pajamas covered in holiday lights. The three snuggled in close to one another and shared big smiles for the camera.

“Every time a bell a rings an influencer posts a picture of their family with matching pajamas,” Haibon quipped in the caption of the post. Fans and “Bachelor Nation” personalities loved the photo.

“Cutest fam,” wrote Carly Waddell.

“Omg that baby’s face!! Cutest little guy ever! And y’all look adorable,” noted a fan.

“The best!! This is a framer for sure. I would blow this up poster size and put it up every Christmas,” added another.

“This is the best picture! I remember all the tears both of you shed on the beaches of paradise and see how far you have come to create this beautiful family!” someone else declared.

Ashley Iaconetti Loved Her Son’s ‘Present’

Iaconetti shared a cute photo and sweet update on the family’s Christmas as well. In her Instagram post, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star detailed, “We had such a wonderful first Christmas with Dawson!” She quipped the weekend was “definitely an ‘Oh, sh**, we’re actual adults’ moment,” as the couple hosted the holiday at their home for the first time. She revealed Dawson loved eating mashed potatoes with everybody at the grown-up table, and she added, “Dawson gave us a great gift!” Apparently, the “Bachelor in Paradise” stars got a great night of sleep as their gift from their son. “He slept solidly through the night for one of the first times in his life on the same night as a much needed Tom Brady win!” Fans gushed over this Christmas update too.

“The way he smiles in every photo omggg,” commented one fan.

“Gosh! Our Bachelor babies are all growing up!!! Honestly y’all look very happy. I hope Christmas with Dawson was really special! Happy holidays and happy New Year!” someone else wrote.

“Best picture of the season,” detailed another fan.

“So glad Dawson slept through the night Ashley and Jared!! You both are so genuine, we love you,” read the note from another “Bachelor in Paradise” fan.

Iaconetti and Haibon have shared with “Bachelor in Paradise” fans that they likely will try to have another child at some point, but they are in no rush. For now, they are focused on their “cherub” Dawson, their coffee shop, and their plate full of projects, and fans can never seem to get enough of their adventures.