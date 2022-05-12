Ashley Iaconetti Shares New Photos of ‘Cherub’ Dawson

“The Bachelor” franchise veterans Ashley Iaconnetti and Jared Haibon are just a few months into parenthood, but they have both made it quite obvious they are head-over-heels in love with their baby boy. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars welcomed their first son, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon on January 31, 2022, and they keep fans updated on many of the family’s most precious developments. A recent Instagram update from Ashley was an especially adorable post.

Ashley Showed Off Her Incredibly Photogenic Son Dawson

The new photos Ashley shared on Instagram featured the “Bachelor in Paradise” star holding her son Dawson. The photographer snapped shots as the pair stood in front of a rustic wood door with ivy hanging down across the top. Ashley wore a black floral dress with spaghetti straps and had her brunette hair parted down the middle and styled straight. Little Dawson wore a gray knit button-down top and matching pants, and he went without shoes or socks for the photos.

“He looks like a cherub painted on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel,” Ashley wrote in the caption of her post.

Ashley held Dawson in her arms and smiled as she looked at the photographer in the first picture. In the second shot she shared, she pulled her son in tighter and smiled as she looked directly at him. Dawson held onto his mom and his blue eyes inquisitively checked out his surroundings.

“Such a sweet picture. Motherhood looks good on you,” commented former “The Bachelorette” Ali Fedotowsky Manno.

“He should be this dang cute after how sick you were during your pregnancy!” quipped a fan.

Jared Had His Turn With The Photographer Too

Dawson’s dad got some shots taken by the photographer, too. Jared shared just one photo showing him with his little boy on his Instagram page, and he simply wrote “My son” in the caption with a heart emoji. The two Haibon guys stood in front of the same rustic background Ashley did, and the father-and-son pair looked directly at one another as Jared smiled and held his son snugly in his arms.

“2 of the cutest guys of them all!! Ashley did such a perfect job!” one fan commented on Jared’s post.

“Omg I love how he’s looking right at you! So sweet,” someone else wrote.

“So adorable the best parts of you and Ashley wrapped up in one,” another note read.

So far, neither Ashley nor Jared posted any photos from the shoot showing the family of three together. Jared did share another photo of just Dawson in a separate Instagram post and he credited the same photographer. In that picture, the baby wore a white bodysuit covered in blue anchors, and “Bachelor in Paradise” fans were all gushing over how adorable the little guy looked.

In the caption of that post, Jared wrote, “I’m pretty sure there’s a lot more to life than being really, really, ridiculously good looking. And I plan on finding out what that is,” seemingly writing the caption from his son’s perspective. The “Bachelor in Paradise” stars certainly adore their little guy and fans will be eager to watch Dawson grow.