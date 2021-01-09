‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2021 Spoilers: What We Know So Far

When the coronavirus pandemic delayed production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise was removed from ABC’s summer lineup. For filming to resume, the entire season took place in a production bubble at one resort, a format which also proved successful for Matt James’ season of The Bachelor. The new structure is paving the way for the tropical iteration of the dating franchise to return.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is Expected to Return This Summer

According to Reality Steve, Bachelor in Paradise is definitely making its return in 2021. His recent report is in line with statements made by franchise host, Chris Harrison.

“Man, your lips to God’s ears,” Harrison previously told Heavy when asked if Bachelor in Paradise will return in 2021. “Obviously that is our goal, that’s our plan and that’s our wish. We want to get back on schedule. We are back on schedule for the most part now as soon as we finish up Matt’s season of The Bachelor. You know, we’ll be back in our regular orbit.”

The show typically airs in early-to-mid August and concludes in early-to-mid September. Reality Steve’s statement that Bachelor in Paradise “will take place this summer” falls within this timeline.

This will be an ‘All-Star’ Season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Between the last season of Bachelor in Paradise and the next, five seasons of the dating franchise will have aired leading to what Harrison claims will be “a true All-Star edition of the show.”

While the franchise pulls from throughout the show’s history, the bulk of contestants come from the most recent seasons. In this case, that will include two seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

“So we’ll have, you know, a great crop,” said Harrison. He added, “so it’s going to be an embarrassment of riches of people, some we don’t even know yet because they haven’t been on the show.”

In addition, a season of Bachelor Nation’s singing competition, Listen to Your Heart, also aired in 2020.

Some Contestants Are Already Anticipated to Travel to ‘Paradise’

No announcements have been made about who would be invited, but some predictions have already been made about the contestants who pursued Peter Weber, Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Some early predictions include Weber’s top four women, Hannah Ann Sluss, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett and Kelsey Weier. One of the season’s villains, Tammy Ly, has also expressed her interest and told Olivia Caridi on her Mouthing Off podcast that she would like to see Blake Moynes and Bennett Jordan.

Moynes and Jordan were contestants on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. Despite Ly’s interest, Moynes has previously stated his interest in Kendall Long, Andi Dorfman and Kristina Schulman.

For Jordan’s part, he seems a likely lock to be invited given his feud with Noah Erb. “Casa de Bennett is already being built,” Harrison told Access. “Obviously, we’re going to put Noah in a trailer out back.”

Ivan Hall, Joe Park, Kenny Braasch, Ed Waisbrot and Riley Christian are among other theorized cast members. However, fans should not expect to see Brendan Morais, who told the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast he will not likely return to the franchise.

Possibly a long-shot, ABC Executive Rob Mills has expressed interest in the recently-single Weber arriving on the beach.

According to Us Weekly, Mills told SiriusXM’s Julia Cunningham “Oh, that’s interesting. Wow, I love that idea! Absolutely, yeah. I wanna say, and I could be wrong here, but I’m almost positive I remember this: there were discussions about [former Bachelor] Chris Soules and some stuff happened. But I like the idea of Peter in ‘Paradise’,” Mills told Cunningham.

While it remains to be seen if any contestants from Listen to Your Heart will be asked to go to Paradise, at least Rudi Gutierrez has stated, “Yeah, I would for sure go on Bachelor in Paradise, even though I’d probably just wind up getting my heart broken all over again.”

Production Details Have yet to Be Confirmed

With the success of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in a quarantined bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it will likely be the format for Bachelor in Paradise as well.

However, the location has yet to be disclosed. Currently, travel restrictions would likely prevent filming in Mexico and instead the production would need to relocate to a resort.

“Where? They don’t know yet. With restrictions still happening as of now, saying where they’re gonna film 6 months ahead of time wouldn’t be smart,” wrote Reality Steve.

