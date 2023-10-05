‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers for Season 9 Tease Self-Eliminations & Lasting Romances

Season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise” has started airing on ABC, and connections are developing on the beach. Viewers are eager to see who, if anyone, finds lasting love this season and some spoilers regarding what is ahead have emerged. Who should fans keep an eye on in the episodes ahead?

‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC teased that for episode 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” airing on October 5, the contestants already on the beach will face a couple of buzzworthy arrivals. At the end of the season 9 premiere, Aven Jones showed up, and the network teases this “highly anticipated arrival” is “sure to shake things up on the beaches of Paradise.”

During the premiere, Bachelor Nation watched as Will Urena initially connected with Olivia Martin, but went on a date with Kylee Russell. Martin mentioned that her rival had really been hoping to meet Jones, and “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers for episode 2 indicate this will cause some drama.

As fans know, Jones and former “Bachelorette” Rachel Recchia will have a bit of catching up to do too. The last that viewers saw, Jones showed up at Recchia’s “Bachelorette” finale and the two decided to go out for a drink she she was single again. Could the beach offer the two an opportunity to rekindle what they had before?

Those already on the beach will be a bit rattled to see former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown show up. What they will learn, however, is that she is not there to look for love for herself.

Week 2 will bring challenges for the relationships that are starting to form, and “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers tease that Eliza Isichei will “find herself in a situation she knows all too well.” That suggests she will have more than one bachelor hoping to pursue a romance with her.

When it comes time for the first rose ceremony, several women will find themselves without roses. According to spoiler king Reality Steve, via his June 14 podcast, Brooklyn Willie, Cat Carter, and Greer Blitzer will head home.

Reality Steve Has Shared Additional Relationship Spoilers

Reality Steve has not released spoilers broken down by rose ceremony, and what he has detailed consists of tidbits on a handful of the contestants. On June 28, he shared via his blog that Jones and Russell do stick together as a couple after connecting during episode 2.

In fact, he said he knew that Jones and Russell had been “partying in the same group together on a boat in San Diego post filming.” At that point, though, he had not heard anything more about their relationship.

Recchia was initially connecting with Sean McLaughlin during the “Bachelor in Paradise” premiere. However, Reality Steve’s “Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers reveal she’ll soon connect with Tanner Courtad after he hits the beach. Ultimately, however, Recchia eliminates herself and leaves alone.

Another season 9 romance will involve Blake Moynes and Jess Girod. He will have at least a talk with his former “Bachelorette” fiancee Katie Thurston, but it is Girod with whom things get romantic. Spoilers from Reality Steve indicate this romance will fizzle out as well, and Moynes departs “Bachelor in Paradise” single by his own choice as well.

“Bachelor in Paradise” spoilers from Reality Steve suggest there are two couples who end the season together. Kat Izzo will fall for John Henry Spurlock once he joins the cast, and they may even get engaged. In addition, Isichei and Aaron Bryant will develop a connection that lasts beyond filming as well.

Could there be other season 9 couples who have flown under the radar and haven’t been spoiled yet? Are there engagements that come from this group that will stand the test of time? “Bachelor in Paradise” airs on Thursday nights this season and there seems to be plenty of drama on the horizon.