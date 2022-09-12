Is ‘The Bachelorette’ on TV Tonight?

“The Bachelorette” fans are eagerly awaiting answers regarding how season 19 ends for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. There are just two episodes left, but viewers will have to wait just a little longer to see what happens next. Windey and Recchia have been sharing their journeys on Monday nights all season, but that changes with these final two episodes.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Is No New Episode on Monday, September 12

Finale Sneak Peek: The Most Shocking of All Time? – The Bachelorette

Unfortunately, “The Bachelorette” fans will not see an episode on September 12. ABC is airing NFL football during that time, and that is the case again on Monday, September 19. Instead, “The Bachelorette” will air its final two episodes of season 19 on Tuesday, September 13, and Tuesday, September 20. Both episodes will be 2-hour shows, and both will combine live and pre-taped action.

Usually, by this point, ABC would have released some details regarding what viewers can expect in the next episode. As of this writing, however, nothing has been made available on ABC’s website. No press releases or episode synopsis descriptions have emerged for these final four hours of “The Bachelorette” season 19.

The combined sneak peek hinting at the drama ahead reveals some juicy tidbits. The last that “The Bachelorette” viewers saw, Zach Shallcross had pulled Recchia aside to talk to her before the rose ceremony. Something about the dynamic between the two went awry during their overnight Fantasy Suite date, and spoilers suggest this upcoming talk gets intense. As Recchia faces her talk with Shallcross, while Aven Jones and Tino Franco wait for her, Windey faces a very different situation. Erich Schwer is the only man left for her at this point, as both Jason Alabaster and Johnny Philippi already left. Windey and Schwer were celebrating the last that fans saw, but there are obstacles ahead for them too.

There’s Still a Lot of Ground to Cover

During the September 13 episode, “The Bachelorette” viewers will see the difficult talk between Recchia and Shallcross, along with the reveal of her final two men. Each of Recchia’s final two men, as well as Windey’s remaining suitor Schwer, should meet the families of the ladies and have Last Chance Dates. Windey’s beloved grandfather, “Grandpa John,” will be there, and Recchia will get some extra help from her bestie, fellow pilot, Nathanial Bulle.

In the midst of all of this, “The Bachelorette” spoilers from the preview reveal Schwer will express hesitations about proposing to Windey. He’ll ensure Windey he wants to be with her, but he’ll also worry an engagement would be too much at this stage of their relationship. Unfortunately, that seems to prompt a significant emotional breakdown for Windey. Viewers will have to wait and see when the next episode cuts off, and it might be reasonable to expect ABC will use these Windey and Schwer tensions as a bit of a cliffhanger. Recchia will shed tears too, though. Based on recent “Bachelorette” spoilers, Recchia faces a massive obstacle after filming her final rose ceremony, during a post-filming visit with her beau.

Palmer teased during a chat with E! News’ “Daily Pop” that what viewers see during these next two episodes is “the most emotional finale in ‘Bachelorette’ history.” He pointed out that this is the “first time ever” they have done a “two-night live special event” for “The Bachelorette.” Why now? Palmer shared, “the big reason is because so much happened with both Rachel and Gabby on those last days in Mexico.” In addition, “so much has happened since that time as well.” During both of the last two episodes, “The Bachelorette” viewers will see Recchia and Windey live as the pre-taped portions air, and the guys will be involved in the live segments too.