‘The Bachelorette’ Contestants Trash Clare Crawley

Clare Crawley’s exit from The Bachelorette is still playing out as her remaining suitors transitioned to courting Tayshia Adams, the show’s new lead.

“We went through a lot with Clare, but with Tayshia, it’s a new day,” said Riley Christian.

Crawley quit the show early to become engaged to Dale Moss. She has garnered ire from fans of the popular dating franchise for activities, such as a game of strip dodgeball, and her clear fixation on Moss. There is some controversy over whether she left voluntarily or was forced off the show.

Now, many of the men are sharing their excitement for her replacement. As Ivan Hall put it, “I like her [Adams] way more than Clare already. Like I can say that honestly. I’m way more attracted.” Demar Jackson chimed in, “You have way more in common, you vibe well, she’s closer to your age too.”

After Hall claimed Adams “gave me new life,” Jay Smith affirmed, “You can see it in everybody too.”

When speaking with Adams, Blake Moynes addressed his feelings about the situation. “I feel like I went through the wringer the first like 8-9 days,” he said. “It was just a lot, I think I came in with a lot of expectations because I had the build-up of like 4 months of thinking about who it was and who I was going to meet, but I think coming into this, it was so much better coming in with no expectations.”

As Moynes put it, “I’m very relieved, this just feels so much more real in just one interaction with Tayshia than it was in 4 interactions with Clare.”

One Contestant Was Not Able to Move on From Crawley

While many of the contestants showed their excitement for Adams, the man on Crawley’s first one-on-one date struggled with the show’s shake-up.

Jason Foster referred to his time on the show as an “emotional roller coaster,” but seemed to want to pursue things with Adams. However, after her first group date, Foster went over to her room to announce he was leaving.

“I wanted to come and chat with you a little bit. It was so refreshing to have you come in the other night and I’m really happy you’re here,” Foster told Adams. “But, I took this journey not knowing what to expect and I let my walls down and I think I fell in love with Clare. And unfortunately, she chose somebody else and my feelings for her were real.”

Despite Adams trying to convince him to stay, Foster left after reassuring her the other men were excited for her.

Crawley Appears to Be Happy With Moss

Since their engagement was shown last week, Crawley and Moss have been flaunting their relationship on social media and during interviews. Tonight, they arrived back on set to speak with host Chris Harrison.

“It just felt like everything else in the world disappeared,” Crawley told Harrison of her first meeting with Moss. When asked if it was love at first sight, she said yes, adding, “On some planet somewhere else, we’ve just known each other and I can’t put words to that.”

During a recent interview on Bachelor Happy Hour, the couple revealed Moss would be moving to Sacramento and they were looking for a house. Up next, they gushed about getting married and having kids.

