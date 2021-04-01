‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Winner Welcomes Baby

The Glitter Baby has arrived!

On Wednesday, March 31, Bachelor Nation alum Krystal Nielson welcomed her first child, affectionately nicknamed “Glitter Baby,” with boyfriend Miles Bowles.

Their daughter, who has yet to be named, weighed 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and measured 18 inches long according to People. She told the outlet, “She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystal Nielson (@coachkrystal_)

Despite having an April due date, Nielson announced she would be induced on March 30 to prevent any complications from an umbilical cyst. The Bachelor in Paradise star previously revealed on Instagram that depending on the growth of the cyst, she might need a c-section.

“We are getting induced on TUESDAY!!!” she wrote on March 24, following a doctor’s appointment. “We had great news yesterday – the cyst has NOT grown since last week (yay!!) but our doctors feel that if we induce between 37-38 weeks I can still have a normal delivery as planned!!!!”

Through updates via her Instagram Story, she explained that there were some delays with room availability but was admitted late Tuesday night.

Nielson was widely considered the villain of Arie Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor before going on to win season five of Bachelor in Paradise. Her wedding with ex-husband Chris Randone was featured during the following season, though the former couple would go on to announce their split in February 2020.

Nielson Announced She Was Expecting in November 2020

In August 2020, Nielson discovered she was expecting her first child. She revealed the news in a YouTube video she posted in November, entitled “A New Chapter.”

She wrote in her Instagram announcement, “Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!! I can’t believe it… I’m going [to] be a MOMMY!!!”

It was roughly two months after finding out she was pregnant that the fitness coach and Bowles went public with their relationship in October 2020. She said in a YouTube video, “When we met, it was total instant chemistry, total connection, like off the charts crazy.”

Nielson Revealed She Was Expecting a Daughter

Neilson previously revealed her baby’s sex during a gender reveal in November 2020.

“IT’S A GIRL,” Nielson wrote on Instagram, adding “We cannot WAIT to meet our little princess!!”

The expectant parents documented the reveal in a nearly three-minute-long video on YouTube. In the video, Nielson said, “So, being here it just feels like it’s very much like sinking in for the first time that we’re actually having a baby and we’re gonna actually find out the gender that that’s gonna just make it so much more real.”

Initially, Nielson thought she was having a girl, though she was not as sure as the weeks continued. After pausing reign in her nerves, the couple pulled the poppers to see pink powder and confetti.

The former Bachelor contestant continued to showcase her pregnancy journey on social media.

