Krystal Nielson Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Baby makes three for Krystal Nielson and her boyfriend who recently hosted a gender reveal to find out the sex of their baby.

Nielson and boyfriend Miles Bowles documented their gender reveal in a nearly three-minute-long video on YouTube. In the video, the former Bachelor in Paradise star said, “So, being here it just feels like it’s very much like sinking in for the first time that we’re actually having a baby and we’re gonna actually find out the gender that that’s gonna just make it so much more real.”

Initially, Nielson thought she was having a girl, though she was not as sure as the weeks continued. After taking a pause to reign in her nerves, the couple pulled poppers which released pink powder and pink confetti was dropped. They are expecting a daughter.

In preparation for the party, Nielson’s best friend Sean, her OBGYN and “the cake lady” were the only ones who knew the sex. According to Nielson, she would tease conflicting information.

Her pregnancy comes as she is still divorcing Chris Randone, the husband she met in paradise. Their divorce proceedings have been delayed during the pandemic, she revealed in a video.

Nielson’s Daughter Is Due in April 2021

Nielson is expecting her first child with boyfriend Bowles, due in April 2021. “Awwww!! Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!!,” wrote the former Bachelor star on Instagram. She added, “Miles, Wayne, Chucky and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter with you!!”

She revealed the news in a YouTube video showing the moment she found out in August. Months later, the expectant parents made their relationship public knowledge in October.

The personal trainer said on YouTube, “When we met, it was total instant chemistry, total connection, like off the charts crazy.”

Unlike Nielson, Bowles has remained a largely unknown figure. He is a software engineer from San Diego who founded and serves as the executive vice president of engineering for PÜL. “The PÜL Smart Cap” screws into a water bottle and tells your phone when you need to drink water.

After News Broke, Randone Expressed Feeling ‘Broken’

After news broke of Nielson’s pregnancy, Randone did not shy away from hiding his true feelings.

While answering questions on his Instagram Story, one follower asked, “Are YOU ok with all the krystal stuff? I’m sure folks are worried about you.” He responded with, “I’ll never be okay about it but I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least the love I had in my heart.”

When asked overtly about Nielson’s pregnancy, he wrote “Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken. But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build & grow with.”

Randone and Nielson met during season five of Bachelor in Paradise, getting married in Mexico the following season. They announced their split in February 2020.

