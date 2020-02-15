Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Split 8 Months After Wedding

Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Split 8 Months After Wedding

  Updated

Instagram Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson

Former Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who first met on Season 5 of reality series and returned during Season 6 to for their wedding on June 16, 2019, have officially called it quits. On Valentine’s Day, the couple shared the sad news with shared statement to Bachelor Nation.

Their statement read, “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply.”

“We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Deciding to have a televised wedding wasn’t an easy decision for us. Fears from the past surfaced where we cracked under pressure and weren’t able to show our best selves. Those times were the darkest and scariest moments we’ve ever had. But we decided that we wouldn’t let fear dictate our future anymore.. because we have each other and have learned to trust in one another. We learned that our struggles and failures were actually the best opportunities for us to evolve and grow into better people. Your past doesn’t have to define you. It’s just a step on your journey to finding happiness.💝 Thank you @bachelorinparadise for introducing us, supporting us and teaching us that LOVE DOES EXIST when you open your heart and take a chance.✨ To all of our friends, family and fans: Thank you for ALL THE LOVE and support you’ve shown us as we’ve learned to be better together.💏 To all those looking for love: Stay true to who you are. You don’t need anyone’s validation to feel worthy, loved or happy… the secret to love is you must first find it within yourself… and then love can flow. ✨✨✨ We did it!!! 💒💏💐✨💕 #glittergoosewedding #bachelorinparadise

Nielson and Randone, both 32, seemed like an odd fit at first, but as their relationship blossomed before viewers’ eyes on ABC’s summer spin-off series, they sealed themselves as an official Bachelor Nation success story when Randone proposed with a 2-carat Neil Lane ring during the Season 5 finale.

After exchanging vows Nielson said to People, “We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together. We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Last February we decided to take a fertility test….and the results were NOT what we expected. We found out that my AMH levels, a hormone that deals with ovarian reserve, tested very low. This means that the amount of viable eggs I have is lower than average for my age group and could also lead to implications for egg freezing/IVG and early menopause… which basically made me want to cry.😭 We felt confused, conflicted and it was a conversation that had us really map out the potential of our future. Did we have time to put off kids? Or did we need to re-arrange our priorities because we didn’t have as long of a timeline as we expected?😳 We decided for me to get off birth control and re-test my hormones in December. I also didn’t have health insurance so a doctor visit and test would’ve run me $800! I opted for the @modernfertility at-home test that was super affordable and I had my results back within just a few days. 📦 I did a full breakdown of my results in my stories if you wanna check it out! And I just want to say thank you to @modernfertility for making fertility testing super affordable and available to the modern women!🙏 Ladies, it’s important to know YOUR BODY so that you can make the right choices for YOUR FUTURE. Whether you are looking to start a family sooner than later, I would 100% recommend getting your hormone levels checked! And I even have a discount code for you to get $20 off your fertility test! ❤️ ▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️▫️ http://modernfertility.com/krystal

Prior to their wedding, Randone relocated to San Diego, California, to move in with Nielson and her two dogs, Wayne and Chucky. As recently as last month, things seemed to be going great while they publicly shared how they wanted to start having children. However, on January 12, when Nielson and Randone discussed their fertility options on Instagram, it marked the last time he appeared on her page.

Nielson & Randone Almost Broke Up & Called Off Their Wedding In December 2018

With hindsight being 20/20, Nielson and Randone’s wedding almost didn’t happen, according to ET. Randone revealed that in December 2018, the two came very close to breaking up.

He explained, “It’s one of those things where it’s like an earthquake, the plate tectonics, so out of place, everything was shaking. We finally dug deep and had these deep-rooted conversations that finally allowed us to feel stable and that allowed us to go ahead and really identify the importance of understanding one another. We were both having issues in ourselves that we just needed to work on it and come together as one.”

During their nuptials, which took place at the Vidanta resort in Nuevo Vallarta in June 2019, Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni Becca Kufrin, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, and Ben Higgins were in attendance. Former BiP star Angela Kay served as one of Nielson’s bridesmaids, and the series’ perennial host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

Chris Randone Has Deleted His Instagram Account Following Their Break-Up Announcement

Being a public figure, it’s hard enough to go through a separation, let alone do it in the public eye. While Nielson has kept her Instagram profile public, she has not commented on their break-up via her own social media page.

As for Randone, he deleted his Instagram account altogether. However, he seemed perfectly happy during the holiday season. Nielson captioned a cute photo of them December 25, “Merry Christmas from the Nielson-Randone’s!!!”

