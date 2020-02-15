Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone Split 8 Months After Wedding

Former Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who first met on Season 5 of reality series and returned during Season 6 to for their wedding on June 16, 2019, have officially called it quits. On Valentine’s Day, the couple shared the sad news with shared statement to Bachelor Nation.

Their statement read, “It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate. Never did we imagine this scenario, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves. We are best friends that love and care for each other so deeply.”

“We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Nielson and Randone, both 32, seemed like an odd fit at first, but as their relationship blossomed before viewers’ eyes on ABC’s summer spin-off series, they sealed themselves as an official Bachelor Nation success story when Randone proposed with a 2-carat Neil Lane ring during the Season 5 finale.

After exchanging vows Nielson said to People, “We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together. We will have each other’s backs forever.”

Prior to their wedding, Randone relocated to San Diego, California, to move in with Nielson and her two dogs, Wayne and Chucky. As recently as last month, things seemed to be going great while they publicly shared how they wanted to start having children. However, on January 12, when Nielson and Randone discussed their fertility options on Instagram, it marked the last time he appeared on her page.

Nielson & Randone Almost Broke Up & Called Off Their Wedding In December 2018

With hindsight being 20/20, Nielson and Randone’s wedding almost didn’t happen, according to ET. Randone revealed that in December 2018, the two came very close to breaking up.

He explained, “It’s one of those things where it’s like an earthquake, the plate tectonics, so out of place, everything was shaking. We finally dug deep and had these deep-rooted conversations that finally allowed us to feel stable and that allowed us to go ahead and really identify the importance of understanding one another. We were both having issues in ourselves that we just needed to work on it and come together as one.”

During their nuptials, which took place at the Vidanta resort in Nuevo Vallarta in June 2019, Bachelor and Bachelorette alumni Becca Kufrin, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconetti, and Ben Higgins were in attendance. Former BiP star Angela Kay served as one of Nielson’s bridesmaids, and the series’ perennial host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

Chris Randone Has Deleted His Instagram Account Following Their Break-Up Announcement

Being a public figure, it’s hard enough to go through a separation, let alone do it in the public eye. While Nielson has kept her Instagram profile public, she has not commented on their break-up via her own social media page.

As for Randone, he deleted his Instagram account altogether. However, he seemed perfectly happy during the holiday season. Nielson captioned a cute photo of them December 25, “Merry Christmas from the Nielson-Randone’s!!!”

