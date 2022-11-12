‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Gives Major Wedding Update

A “Bachelor in Paradise” alum gave an update on her wedding – and one plan that her groom pitched is as non-traditional as their relationship is.

In 2019, Caelynn Miller-Keyes rode off into the sunset with fellow franchise star Dean Unglert. For three years, fans of the franchise have followed the couple’s van travels, dog adoptions, and move to Las Vegas. Fans are also kept in the loop thanks to Dean’s podcast, “Help! I Suck at Dating!,” which he hosts with pal Jared Haibon.

In October 2022, the couple announced their long-awaited engagement, and weeks later Caelynn gave another update.

Here’s what you need to know:

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Revealed Dean Unglert’s ‘Crazy’ Wedding Plan

Caelynn’s wedding planning started almost immediately after Dean proposed to her during a hike along the Nāpali Coast in Hawaii. “I am addicted to planning, planning is like my favorite thing in the world,” Caelynn told ET Canada. “Once we got engaged, and we had such a long flight to Ecuador, I was planning the whole way.”

In a November 2022 interview with E! News, the bride-to-be revealed that she wants to get married in Aspen, Colorado sometime in 2023.

“I picture kind of more of a low-key wedding,” Caelynn said. “Dean has so many friends. I don’t know how he’s going to narrow it down but just us in the mountains with all our friends and family.”

In a separate interview with Hollywood Life, she revealed that the original plan had been for an “intimate” wedding in Italy with just their family members, but then they decided to go in a completely opposite direction with a wedding in Aspen with ”all our friends and a big party.”

But Caelynn added that she had to put the kibosh on one of Dean’s ideas. “Dean has this idea, which I think is crazy, but he wants to make it an open invite,” she revealed. “I’m like…we are not doing that. How do we even prepare for that with food and drinks?!”

Caelynn also shot down the idea of a TV wedding, which sometimes does happen for “Bachelor in Paradise”’ couples. “Ehhh, I don’t think so,” she said. “I just don’t to be around cameras and dodging them like that. So I don’t think so.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes Said Her Relationship is ‘The Most Misunderstood’ in Bachelor Nation

Caelynn also opened up about her relationship and explained why it’s been confusing for fans. While speaking with E! News in November 2022, Caelynn admitted that her relationship with Dean has not been conventional — even by Bachelor Nation standards.

“I think our relationship, Bachelor specific, is the most misunderstood relationship,” she said. “I think in part is to do with Dean and the way that he says things on his podcast. He just likes to be silly sometimes.”

She also admitted that even she was skeptical that the romance would last when they first got together three years ago. “When we first started dating, we didn’t think this was gonna last past maybe a few months,” she told E! News. “Through the years, we have grown to trust and love each other and more so be open to the idea of marriage and now family.”

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added that while she and her fiancé are still “on the fence” about having kids, they may start planning a family in about five years.

READ NEXT: ABC Boss Comments on Possible Next ‘Bachelorette’ Star