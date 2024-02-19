‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Hints at Upcoming Marriage Proposal

A former star from “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise” teased a possible proposal coming in the not too distant future. Chris Bukowski has been dating Anna Redman for quite some time now, and he was asked about the possibility he will propose soon.

Bukowski and Redman have been living together for a while and things seem to be going quite well. He recently shared some insight into when they might be ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chris Bukowski Suggests an Engagement Might Come in 2024

On February 10, Page Six caught up to Bukowski in Las Vegas, Nevada, ahead of the Super Bowl. When asked about plans for the future with Redman, the former “Bachelorette” star hinted that he might propose “soon.”

He added, “I think this might be the year.” The “Bachelor in Paradise” star added that he is referring to an engagement, not a wedding.

As the site Bachelor Nation shared, while Redman and Bukowski didn’t meet while filming a “Bachelor”-related show, they still have the franchise to thank.

“Bachelor in Paradise” lovebirds “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and his now-wife Serena Pitt actually introduced Bukowski and Redman to one another. Bukowski and Amabile were already friends, as were Redman and Pitt.

After both Redman and Bukowski lamented their single status to their friends, the couple suggested the two might be a fit for one another. Instagram direct messages were exchanged, and the rest is history.

Bukowski said, “I would have never met Anna if it wasn’t for the Bachelor Nation shows and if it wasn’t for knowing you,” he told Amabile on the “Click Bait” podcast in May 2023.

Anna Redman & Chris Bukowski Recently Celebrated Their 2nd Anniversary

Page Six noted that Bukowski, 37, and Redman, 27, went Instagram-official with their romance in March 2022. As Us Weekly shared, Bachelor Nation fans had already suspected the two were dating based on some social media activity.

Before meeting Bukowski, Redman appeared on season 25 of “The Bachelor” with Matt James. She subsequently tried to find love during season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise” too, but she went home single.

Bukowski spent significantly more time looking for love on camera before connecting with Redman. He first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and he then joined season 3 of “Bachelor Pad.”

He also tried to join Andi Dorfman’s season of “The Bachelorette,” and he joined the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” for both seasons 1 and 2. Bukowski insisted he was retiring from Bachelor Nation after that, but he went to paradise again for season 6.

Bukowski left “Bachelor in Paradise” engaged to Katie Morton, but they split a few months later.

Redman and Bukowski recently celebrated their second anniversary and he said, “We’ve been living together for over a year so it’s been great.”

Most recently, Bukowski and Redman have been vacationing together in St. Lucia, according to her latest Instagram posts. That might seem like the perfect setting for a proposal, but based on what the “Bachelor in Paradise” star recently told Page Six, he may not be planning to pop the question quite yet.