‘Bachelorette’ Gushes Over ‘Beyond My Wildest Dreams’ Wedding: PHOTOS

A former “Bachelorette” star had the time of her life when she married the man of her dreams in a stunning Italian event on May 31. Andi Dorfman married Blaine Hart, and she has since shared some gorgeous photos and intriguing details about the jaw-dropping event she planned.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andi Dorfman’s Wedding Took Place in Italy

After Dorfman and Hart’s wedding weekend, the former “Bachelorette” shared some highlights via her Instagram page. “And they lived happily ever after …. @blaineh86 and this entire day has been beyond my wildest dreams,” she captioned a photo from the stunning event. The nuptials took place in Sorrento, Italy, and there were a handful of “Bachelor Nation” stars in attendance. People noted Dorfman’s wedding was a three-day event, which included a sunset cruise along the Amalfi Coast and a pool party the following day.

“Getting to spend my life with Blaine and being in love with him as much as I am is something that’s like a dream come true to me,” the “Bachelorette” star gushed. Dorfman and Hart shared their handwritten vows with 75 of their most treasured family members and friends in attendance.

The ceremony took place outdoors at the Conca del Sogno resort, overlooking Recommone Bay. After the bride and groom were officially married, everybody enjoyed a sunset cruise along the coast and spent the evening celebrating at the Excelsior Vittoria Hotel. Dorfman told People, “I couldn’t have dreamt of a more perfect day. Being able to walk around and call Blaine my husband is already so much fun!”

Dorfman Wore Multiple Dresses Throughout the Wedding Event

Dorfman wore a Karan Sabag wedding gown as she exchanged vows with Hart. The gown had a high slit, buttons down the back, and was corseted, and the bride added Manolo Blahnik shoes and a tulle veil. The former “Bachelorette” admitted to People, “I’m getting married, obviously, for love and for Blaine, but I’m having a wedding for the dresses.” Her stylist Liza Lieberman noted Dorfman wore the “Palomer” dress by Chosen by Kyha for the rehearsal dinner, and she wore two different dresses as she celebrated after the wedding ceremony.

In an Instagram post where Dorfman gushed over the “Reception of our dreams,” she noted she wore one of her “favorite looks of the week” with a gown by Bridal Reflections. It was a “customized reception gown,” the bridal shop detailed on Instagram, with a “pearl-detailed corset bustier and asymmetrical draping.”

Another look came for the late night hours. “After the party is the after party,” Dorfman detailed in another Instagram post. For the late-night celebration, “The Bachelorette” star wore a dress by Dana Harel Design that was transformed into the “most fun mini ever!” In addition, at one point of the evening, Dorfman added sneakers and a jacket over the mini dress. She explained the jacket was inspired by a photo from Dorfman’s engagement and became “the sequin bomber of my dreams!”

The Wedding Was a Grand Time for All

Guests dined on steamed lobster, pasta, and sea bass for dinner, and the dessert included a gelato truck and an Italian cake with strawberries and cream. The following day, everybody gathered for a pool party that included a saxophonist and more fun. Former “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss, Amanda Stanton, and Kelly Travis shared highlights via their Instagram pages, and everybody seemed to agree it was a magical event. Stanton noted in an Instagram post, “There was truly love, magic & something unexplainably special in the air watching these two tie the knot. I cried a lot… and now I’m crying again.”

Adams gushed about the wedding on Instagram, “Yesterday was simply magical!!” The former “Bachelorette” added, “Had an incredible day celebrating true love, watching the most breathtaking bride, marry the man of her dreams!! So stinking happy for you both!!! Love you Mr. & Mrs. Hart!!!!”