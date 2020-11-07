What Does Juan Pablo Galavis Really Think of Clare Crawley’s Engagement?

The cards seemed stacked against Clare Crawley’s chance for love on The Bachelorette after production was delayed for months and confined to the La Quinta Resort and Club. Yet, just four episodes into season 16, her now-fiancé Dale Moss slipped that Neil Lane Couture ring on her finger.

Crawley, a veteran of the dating franchise, became a fan-favorite after telling off Juan Pablo Galavis on season 18 of The Bachelor. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were. What you just made me go through, I would never want my children having a father like you,” she said to him after being eliminated as his season’s runner-up.

Now, the infamous former Bachelor has decided to weigh in on Crawley’s long-rumored engagement on Twitter. “Should I WATCH tonight’s EPISODE?” he wrote in response to a tweet about the series. When one Twitter user wrote back, “Eeeeeeesssssss ok if you don’t,” a reference to the phrase often said on his season, he retorted, “Its NOT ok…”

The former professional soccer play revealed he was in Mexico and unable to watch, but asked his followers for updates. He would go on to like a tweet, “You know Juan.. we all thought she dodged a bullet with you but I think you dodged a bullet with her.”

This is not the first time Galavis commented on Crawley or her season.

Galavis Has Previously Commented on Crawley’s Season

Most recently, Galavis reacted to Crawley burning the dress she wore during his season’s finale on her first one-on-one date of The Bachelorette. After someone told him on Twitter, he responded with, “She REALLY did THAT?” beside a facepalm emoji.

He was initially positive about Crawley as the Bachelorette, tweeting, “For THOSE asking me about [Crawley] as the NEW Bachelorette, I believe she is PERFECT for it. She DESERVES unconditional LOVE and a family.”

His attitude quickly shifted after her season’s cast list was released, writing on Twitter, “I just SAW the GUYS for [Crawley’s] Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s… I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch.”

Since production was delayed for her season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawley was able to respond, writing, “And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness.”

After her season’s promo was released in September, he would also go on to insinuate she was not over him while using his name as a pun, tweeting ‘“Interesting PROMO of [Crawley] and the season of [The Bachelorette], 6 years LATER and I know WHO is the Juan that can’t get OVER Juan… Would LOVE if you take a GUESS?

PS: Clare got over LONG time ago, just in Case…”

Crawley’s Ex-Fiancé Congratulated the New Couple

Not all of Crawley’s famous exes were negative about her impending nuptials. The future “Clare Moss” has previously found love in the franchise, getting engaged to Benoît Beauséjour-Savard on the After the Final Rose special for The Bachelor Winter Games.

Beauséjour-Savard, who filmed footage for the premiere that never aired, commented on Crawley’s Instagram announcement for her engagement. He wrote, “You deserve all the love and happiness!! Happy for you two.”

The former couple, who split in April 2018, have stayed friends.

