Here’s the Meaning of the Scripture Verse That Clare Crawley Referenced in Her Instagram Return

Clare Crawley has returned to Instagram, officially, posting a photo for the first time since announcing that she and Dale Moss had ended their engagement.

Crawley had been completely silent on social media from January 14 through January 21, when she finally broke her silence about her split. Since then, she’s also chosen to stay off social, until today.

Just before noon Pacific time, Crawley took to Instagram to share a photo of her dog on the beach. The picture was serene, with an expansive sand-scape and white cresting waves in the background. Crawley’s golden retriever could be seen walking on the wet sand on the right hand side.

You can check out the photo below:

Crawley has yet to clear her Instagram account of all memories of her ex-fiance, despite being blindsided by his decision to break things off. Moss has also chosen to keep his Instagram memories of Crawley live for the time being.

Over the past week, Moss has returned to business-as-usual. He’s been posting on social media regularly, and has been spending time in New York City. As previously reported by Heavy, his sister showed up and surprised him on Friday.

Meanwhile, Crawley has been taking some time to reflect on her relationship.

“I was made aware of a ‘mutual’ statement at the same time you all were, so I’ve needed some time to really digest this,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clare Crawley Captioned Her Post With a Specific Scripture Verse

Crawley captioned her photo with a reference to a Bible verse from the book of Nehemiah. Chapter six, verse nine is specifically about asking God for strength.

“They were all trying to frighten us, thinking, ‘Their hands will get too weak for the work, and it will not be completed.’ But I prayed, ‘Now strengthen my hands’,” the verse reads, as translated by the Bible Gateway. The verse comes from chapter six, which is titled, “Further Opposition to the Rebuilding.”

Crawley did not post any other updates, nor did she comment on the specific Bible verse and what it means to her during this trying time.

Moss is a fairly religious person, and has Psalm 23 tattooed on his chest.

“The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul,” his ink reads.

Clare Crawley Received a lot of Support From Bachelor Nation & Her Fans

When Crawley announced her split on Instagram, she chose to turn the comments off. However, she allowed comments on her post on Saturday, and several people left her words of love, support, and encouragement. She received quite a bit of support from Bachelor Nation, too.

“Love you sweetie,” former Bachelor star Olivia Caridi wrote.

Two red hearts appears from Bachelor Nation’s Kristina Schulman.

More heart emoji were posted by Kelley Flanagan, who recently went through a split from Peter Weber.

Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca also left Crawley some love by way of a red heart emoji.

