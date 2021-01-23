Dale Moss Makes a Weird Change to His Instagram Account

It has been less than one week since Dale Moss confirmed his split from Clare Crawley on Instagram, and, now, he’s made a strange update. Late on Friday, Moss deleted his statement about the split.

“I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another,” the now-deleted Instagram post read.

Clare Crawley has not deleted her statement on the split, and Moss’ deletion doesn’t necessarily mean that the two are getting back together. It’s unclear why Moss chose to delete the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

This Is the Second Time Dale Moss Deleted the Post

Bachelor Nation has been wide-eyed when it comes to Moss and Crawley’s respective Instagram accounts. With all of the rumors surrounding the former couple’s relationship, including reports of infidelity, fans can’t seem to get enough of the gossip.

Eagle-eyed fans previously noticed that Moss removed the post from his account, only to add it back a short while later. There was no reason given for why the post was deleted.

Moss’ Instagram bio makes no mention of Crawley or The Bachelorette. While he still hasn’t deleted any photos or videos of him and Crawley, it’s entirely possible that he’s simply looking to put The Bachelorette experience behind him.

Moss’ most recent photo on Instagram is now a throwback of him and his parents, taken when he was a baby.

“Scrolling through some old pics and found this one. Crazy to think my parents were damn near the same age I am now when this picture was taken. Broke as shit, but happy as hell because even if we didn’t have much we had one another which is all that mattered. Life can be simple we just tend to over complicate it,” he captioned the snap.

Moss Has Been Spending Time in New York City & His Sister Showed up to Surprise Him on Friday Night

Moss has been living his life in New York City, taking in the sites, going out to eat, and finding a place of his own to call home. On Friday night, he took to Instagram to share that he had a special visitor come to town to see him.

“So, my sister messaged me, and said she had a package waiting for me downstairs,” Moss said, standing outside. He then panned the camera over to his sister. “Popped up and surprised me,” he said. “Hey, always. Family.”

In a subsequent post, he shared a selfie with his sister, out at a restaurant or a bar. “Fam bam,” he wrote on the post. A short while later, he posted a photo of a spread of food, captioning it, “never not eating.”

Meanwhile, Crawley has not been on Instagram since she posted her statement on the split two days ago.

READ NEXT: How Many Times Has Clare Crawley Been Engaged?