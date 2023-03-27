‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers for Episode 10: Finale & After the Final Rose

Zach Shallcross’ journey for love on “The Bachelor” concludes in an “incredibly emotional” finale, host Jesse Palmer teased in this week’s preview.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 27 OF “THE BACHELOR.”

Bachelor Nation’s leading man found himself in hot water during last week’s episode, breaking his self-imposed vow to not have sex during his Fantasy Suite dates. He went on three overnight dates, with Ariel Frenkel, Gabi Elnicki and Kaity Biggar. As he tearfully admitted to Palmer, he was intimate with Elnicki.

Shallcross decided to be honest about having sex with the other women, leading Elnicki to admit her “trust was broken” that he revealed something so private. After finding out, Kaity Biggar said she felt “distant” from him.

At the rose ceremony, the 26-year-old said goodbye to Frenkel.

Shallcross’ final two contestants are:

Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vermont

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas.

“Both Kaity and Gabi are feeling upset with me,” Shallcross said in the preview. He added, “I want to try to fix and alleviate loss of trust.” The trio remain in Thailand for their final week.

How will Shallcross’ final dates of the season go? Will the women forgive him? Who will receive the final rose? Does Shallcross leave engaged?

Here is what you need to know:

Gabi Elnicki Is ‘Sick of Self Doubt’ During Final Date with Zach Shallcross

With the proposal looming, Shallcross and Elnicki embark on their final date of the season. As ABC teased in a press release, “With everything on the line, he’ll head out on a romantic horse ride with Gabi.”

The duo end up on a beach, as seen in a promo.

“I feel like for Zach and I, it’s been a very natural progression,” Elnicki explained in a sneak peek from E! News. “He gets me and I think I get him. I do definitely have a lot of confidence in what a life could look like between the two of us.”

The duo are seen lounging on the beach, when the 25-year-old asks Shallcross “How are you feeling?”

“I’m nervous to be completely honest,” he admitted in the clip. “And I don’t know if, I know this is not what you want to hear, but it’s like I’m so torn. This is the biggest decision of my life and I don’t know fully where I’m going to be in two days. But it’s like, I feel so good that the right thing is gonna happen.”

That answer does not sit well with Elnicki, who just last week expressed concern that she always feels like a second choice.

“I’m starting to really get in my head,” the Vermont native said in a confessional, as seen in the E! News preview. “I was doing just fine until he was like ‘I have a very tough decision to make.’ Well make the f****** decision. I’m sick of self-doubt. I’m sick of feeling like I don’t know if I’m enough. I just think that if Zach knew how he felt about me, he’d say it.”

During this week, the remaining contestants customarily meet their potential in-laws. But this season, it remains to be seen if Elnicki takes that next step in her relationship.

“It’s a crucial final week in Thailand as Zach introduces his final two women to his family,” according to the episode description. But Elnicki declares in a promo on Instagram, “I won’t be meeting Zach’s family.”

Kaity Biggar Has a ‘Breathtaking’ Final Date with Zach Shallcross

After last week’s tumultuous Fantasy Suite dates, Shallcross and Biggar go on their final one-on-one of the season. According to the episode description, the duo go on a “breathtaking hike.”

The stress of a potential engagement takes its toll on Biggar as well. In a promo, she admits, “In the back of my head is like ‘What is he saying to Gabi?’”

Later, Shallcross introduces the 27-yea-rold to his family and he reveals their opinions really matter. “Having my family get one-on-one time this week with Kaity is really important for me. I need my family to ask the hard questions,” he says in a Parade first look.

His mom pulls the Canadian aside for a private chat. When she asks about their relationship, Biggar explains in the clip, “Yeah, we haven’t had like the smoothest ride. I mean, there is another woman here too.”

Biggar then became emotional while explaining how she has processed her time on the show.

“There are two scenarios here and that’s either, he leaves with me or he leaves with Gabi. Somebody at the end of this is going to get hurt,” Biggar explained in a clip shared by Parade.

Zach Shallcross Proposes to Kaity Biggar

With the season’s final rose on the line, Shallcross must decide whether he will propose to Elnicki or Biggar. “Today is a massive day. It is the biggest day of my life,” he admitted in a People sneak peek. “My heart has been yanked in two directions.”

The clip teased the women getting ready, with both wondering if they will leave with a Neil Lane engagement ring or broken-hearted.

“Today I am left heartbroken or going to be engaged to someone really amazing and special to me,” Elnicki explained in the clip. “I think Zach and I could have a great life together but he has to decide who he wants to live it with.” She donned a slicked-back bun and yellow dress.

Meanwhile, a white-clad Biggar said in the video, “If he got down on one knee and proposed to me, it would change my life forever, but it’s very scary, the thought that he’s falling in love with Gabi too.”

As Reality Steve reported, Shallcross gets engaged to Biggar. Photos on Reddit seemingly confirm the news, showing the happy couple after their beach proposal.

But first, Shallcross will have to send Elnicki home. As he explained in the People clip, “I’ve caused pain, I’ve made mistakes and I have to share with someone very special to me that it can’t be us. I just hope that it’s all worth it.”

Zach Shallcross Will Reunite With His Final Contestants During the After the Final Rose

Shallcross will come face-to-face with the women he left broken-hearted during the After the Final Rose special.

“America watches along with a live studio audience as Jesse Palmer sits down with Zach and his final three women to discuss their time on this season and the emotional conclusion of his journey,” ABC teased in a press release.

“Chicks in the Office” star Ria Ciuffo shared a rumor on Twitter that Shallcross and Biggar have broken up and he has since moved on with another one of his contestants, Jessica Girod. While the podcast host emphasized that he had “no idea if it’s true,” Reality Steve just flat out denied it on his podcast.

Jesse Palmer Will Share a Sneak Peek of the New ‘Bachelorette’ Season

The After the Final Rose special will end with a first look at the upcoming season of “The Bachelorette.” Charity Lawson was announced as the next franchise lead during the “Women Tell All Special.”

“I can’t wait to show little girls that look like me, being in a position like this is possible,” she said in a confessional after the announcement. “I know that I will be making a lot of people proud.”

Lawson’s season has already started filming.

Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” will premiere on Monday, June 26, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, 8 p.m. Central time.

