Bachelor Nation Star’s Viral ‘I Told You so’ to Theresa Nist Sparks Fan Outrage

Bachelor Nation is buzzing about “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist revealing their impending divorce. Fellow contestant April Kirkwood says she tried to warn Nist before her wedding to Turner. Many fans are tearing Kirkwood apart for inserting herself into the sensitive situation.

Here’s what you need to know:

April Kirkwood Warned Theresa Nist About Gerry Turner

On April 15, Nist returned to Instagram with her first post since announcing her split from Turner. “The Golden Bachelor” star shared a Dr. Seuss quote, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” and included a lengthy caption.

Many fans and several “Golden Bachelor” co-stars commented on Nist’s post. One comment in particular garnered a significant amount of attention. It came from Kirkwood, another one of Turner’s bachelorettes.

Kirkwood has deleted the comment she initially left on Nist’s post. As Us Weekly shared, it read, “I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

“The Golden Bachelor” fans reacted strongly to Kirkwood’s note.

“‘The ‘I told you so’ comment shows a complete lack of class,” one fan wrote in response to Kirkwood’s comment.

“You need help. You’re not well. This is the wrong way to call attention to yourself. Your ego needs a nap,” another blasted.

“April, stop making this about yourself. Just zip it,” read someone else’s comment.

A few commenters backed Kirkwood, though.

“I agree she could have gone without saying it, but it was the truth. So many people told Theresa so. Calling people classless for speaking their mind isn’t exactly classy,” replied a supporter of Kirkwood’s.

Kirkwood deleted her “warning” comment at some point but replied to a critic in another comment. “I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity.”

She continued, “We’ve all had our hearts broken…what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. Therese (sic) can lead the way!”

“We all saw the last comment. Girl you’re messyyyyy,” taunted someone else.

“Aren’t you supposed to be a counsellor (sic)? Your first comment was abhorrent,” agreed another “Golden Bachelor” fan.

A different critic wrote, “Woman, you need to STOP with these comments, you are literally embarrassing yourself at this point. Why delete the 1st one, just to say THIS?”

“The Golden Bachelor” fans buzzed over the drama Kirkwood caused in “The Bachelor” subreddit, too.

“Those are inside thoughts, April,” quipped one Redditor.

Another Redditor joked, “Lol, this reads like: Hi Teresa, you’re a f*cking idiot, but Much Love! Toodles!”

Kirkwood’s Subsequent Comments & Apology Fell Flat

Kirkwood also commented, more than once, under a note left by “The Golden Bachelor” runner-up Leslie Fhima. Fans shredded Kirkwood in that comment thread too.

In a reply where she tagged Fhima, Kirkwood wrote, “You and I have had many honest conversations. I mean no harm only that I saw signs and wanted to share them. By the way, you and Faith are my favs!” “Faith” would be Faith Martin, whom Turner eliminated after her hometown date.

One “Golden Bachelor” fan replied to Kirkwood, writing, “April, with all due respect, people are getting upset because you keep making these personal comments about you warning Theresa, on a PUBLIC forum.”

That poster continued, “The comments you have made are really for [Theresa’s] ears only. Also, what’s done is done, there’s no need to say ‘I told you so.'”

Someone else added, “She’s been commenting in here for the past 10 hours acting like she has some kind of personal involvement in the marriage.”

On April 16, Kirkwood added a new comment on Nist’s post. “I would like to publicly apologize for my error in judgment. I sincerely meant no ill will.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star added, “I wish all women only peace and power to be their best selves. This was not one for me. Much love and gratitude for understanding.”

A few people replied and noted their agreement with Kirkwood’s sentiments. Not everybody felt that way, though.

“If you told her ‘I told you so’ in one of the lowest times of her life, you are NOT her friend. Shame on you,” chastised one person.

A Redditor ranted, “I can’t stand people like this. She doesn’t give a crap about Teresa, she cares that people know she was right. It is about attention and not friendship.”