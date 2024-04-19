Gerry Turner Lied About His Willingness to Move: Report

“The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist seemed fully in love and ready to embrace a future together after their finale aired. They got married in a televised wedding on January 4, but on April 12 they announced they were divorcing.

Now, insiders claim that Turner misled Nist and viewers about his willingness to make his marriage work.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gerry Turner Never Intended to Move to New Jersey, an Insider Revealed

On April 12, Nist and Turner appeared on “Good Morning America.” The purpose of their interview was to announce their divorce.

On April 16, Life & Style revealed additional insight into Turner and Nist’s decision to divorce. An insider told the media outlet, “Bottom line, Gerry never really had any intention of moving to New Jersey to be with Theresa.”

“The Golden Bachelor” couple indicated during their GMA interview that the big question regarding where they would live was a challenge in making their marriage work. Turner has lived in a lake house in Indiana for several years, while Nist is in New Jersey.

When “The Golden Bachelor” finale aired, Turner and Nist said they were considering a move together to South Carolina. Nist’s son lives there, and Turner said he’d always been interested in the area.

Shortly after the wedding, a potential change in plans surfaced. Turner indicated he was enjoying being in New Jersey with Nist. The possibility they might stay in New Jersey became a reality, “The Golden Bachelor” star indicated.

Not long before making their divorce announcement, fans learned Turner and Nist were still living separately. Despite tossing around multiple ideas, he was still based in Indiana and she remained in New Jersey.

Nist Wanted to Make the Marriage Work More Than Turner Did, a Source Said

The Life & Style source shared, “Gerry said he was moving to be with Theresa, which we now know wasn’t true, but this isn’t the first time he’s been caught in a lie.”

That insider added, “Reality set in…He gets no more chances. His credibility is officially shot.”

Before the divorce announcement came a separate source told the media outlet, “The problem is, Theresa can’t just pick up and leave her job, and she has family in New Jersey.”

In contrast, Turner’s daughters and granddaughters do not live in Indiana where his home is. Nist’s daughter, husband, and sons live in New Jersey, and her son, wife, and sons live in South Carolina.

“Initially, they thought Gerry could move in with her but that didn’t happen,” the Life & Style source noted in early April.

“For the time being they’re staying put in their separate states, but they don’t seem to mind. They’re still working out the logistics,” the insider indicated.

Life & Style also reported information from a third source who revealed, “They both weren’t on the same page as they’d like you to believe. Yes, families and distance played a part, but Theresa really loved Gerry.”

That insider added, “She wanted to work at it more than him.”