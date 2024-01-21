‘The Golden Bachelor’ Bestie Drama Develops: ‘Shame on You’

Only one woman walked away from Gerry Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” with the final rose, and that was Theresa Nist. However, many friendships among the golden contestants formed and one group, in particular, seemed bonded for life. As Turner’s season of “The Golden Bachelor” wrapped, viewers learned that a group of four contestants became incredibly close. April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower gushed over the friendship they formed. The quartet of ladies even coined themselves “ASKN” and planned a January trip to St. Martin together.

The trip took place but with three group members instead of four. In fact, it appears some major drama has taken place within the group of four.

Here’s what you need to know:

April Kirkwood Didn’t Go on the Trip

Several of “The Golden Bachelor” ladies did interviews as Turner’s season aired, and Kirkwood in particular did a handful of them.

In October, Kirkwood talked to Glamour about the show, and about her close friendship with Noles, Swarts, and Hulkower. “We only talk like three to four times a day, okay? I talked to them three times this morning,” she revealed.

Kirkwood continued, “And we are going to St. Martin together in January. We’re taking a girls vacation. We’re sharing rooms…We love each other. So it’s going to be a blast.”

On January 17, Kirkwood took to her Instagram page to address the trip, and the fact she was no longer going.

“Although it is none of your business and there are only three people who knew I cancelled but karma never sleeps, here are the reasons,” she wrote.

“The Golden Bachelor” star went on to list a handful of reasons she felt she had to cancel her participation in the ASKN trip to St. Martin. She said she needed to work, and added that she had an expensive roof repair to cover.

Kirkwood also noted her dogs were “freaking out,” and shared that it was her son’s birthday the same week as the trip. “He doesn’t need to see me on a beach at this time in our relationship.”

Another factor that played into Kirkwood canceling her participation in the ASKN adventure was an upcoming trip to New York to see her granddaughter. Her final reason noted in her Instagram post read, “I’m an adult and I have to make decisions that are best for my first love…not partying but my kids and keeping my house.”

Kirkwood also wrote, “Only three people knew I cancelled and I offered to pay for any fees I might have cost them.” She referred to people, specifically from Texas and Pennsylvania, who were seemingly taunting or tearing into her for no longer going on the trip. She didn’t name any names.

However, Swarts is from Texas and Noles is from Pennsylvania. Hulkower is from Virginia.

“This is adult bullying and it is a low, dense energy,” Kirkwood expressed. “This is a poor example of what adult females should act like.”

“The Golden Bachelor” alum finished her caption by writing, “I seriously feel like I’m on the Golden Bachelor part two and I’m the new Teresa being targeted. Shame on you.”

Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, & Nancy Hulkower Are Enjoying Their Trip

Noles, Swarts, and Hulkower have been chronicling their trip together. In an Instagram post that Noles shared on January 18, she and Swarts did include a shout-out to Kirkwood and said they missed having her with them.

The three “Golden Bachelor” stars seem to be having a blast and have posted frequent updates for fans. However, some fans wonder if something additional related to Kirkwood happened.

In the comments on Kirkwood’s Instagram post about not going on the trip, one fan noted, “I also see that you aren’t following, Susan, Kathy, or Nancy and they aren’t following you…IF they are displaying MEAN GIRL attributes now, it’s better to know before you become too involved with the clique.”

Kirkwood replied, “I’m learning a lot! I’ve been very sad when they blocked me so my social media helper did it back.”

“The Golden Bachelor” star added, “All middle school and beneath what I want to represent to young women. It never had to go this way.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Fans Are Curious About the Drama

Fans of “The Golden Bachelor” have been following all of the drama. So far, it does not appear that Noles, Swarts, or Hulkower have addressed the implosion of the four-way friendship.

“That whole group just screamed petty clique to me. Not really surprised,” one Redditor admitted.

“Hopefully the other three ladies are ignoring all this drama and enjoying their trip. Lord only knows what was going on behind the scenes to get them to the point where they blocked her,” suggested another poster.

A different Redditor suspects there’s more to the story. “Susan seems cool with everyone. Nancy doesn’t seem like the type to block anyone. Even Kathy is all good with Theresa now…but these women blocked April? Make it make sense😩.”

“I preferred when all these golden peeps were untainted,” quipped another poster.

“This is sad. I loved ASKN and their friendship. I noticed they weren’t together in wedding photos,” read another comment. That Redditor continued, “I saw skn with others, but not April. She might have felt slighted. It’s sad but shows we still have feelings at any age.”