Why Was Heather Martin Driving a White Minivan on ‘The Bachelor?’

Heather Martin’s long-teased return to The Bachelor came not in a limo, nor a sports car as contestants sometimes do. Instead, she drove up to the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort asking for Chris Harrison in a white minivan.

While social media had a field day with her choice of vehicle, the contestant who originally appeared on Colton Underwood’s season took to Instagram to explain.

“So I just have to say, I legitimately pulled up to the rental car place and I don’t know if they didn’t have any other cars, but they’re just like, ‘So, is a minivan okay?’” Martin said in her Story. “And of course I didn’t even think twice and was like, ‘Yeah, I’d love a minivan.’ I didn’t realize until later that was a weird thing.”

Martin, who is best known for having never been kissed before The Bachelor, appeared on last night’s episode asking to speak with Matt James. She claimed Hannah Brown thinks James is her perfect match after quarantining with him. The episode ended with Martin interrupting James’ one-on-one time with Pieper James.

Social Media Mocked Martin’s Minivan

“I’ve thought about Heather driving a minivan for far too long,” said Kaitlyn Bristowe in her Instagram Story while watching The Bachelor. She is by no means alone, with Martin’s minivan proving to be the breakout star of last night’s episode.

“That’s kinda hot. Who rolls up in a minivan? You got to have a lot of confidence to roll up to the Bachelor Mansion with that kind of pedicure in a minivan,” the former Bachelorette added.

Some viewers joined Bristowe in her praise, even if sarcastically, such as the one who tweeted, “Cause nothing says POWER MOVE like a f***** minivan.”

Not only did she arrive at Nemacolin in the van, but she drove it in a matching gown to crash James’ rose ceremony. The image seemed to make many viewers have flashbacks of driving to dances in high school. “Heather driving the minivan in a gown is giving me major sophomore year homecoming vibes,” wrote one Twitter user.

Heather driving the minivan in a gown is giving me major sophomore year homecoming vibes #TheBachelor — carol (@carolynanne12) February 9, 2021

It seemed the white dress proved to be a favorite of fans. “Very thoughtful of Heather to match her dress to the minivan she was forced to drive up in,” wrote someone on Twitter.

Not everyone thought of prom, though, as one person commented on Martin’s seeming readiness for a wedding, “What the rom-com driving your minivan to meet your man while wearing a lowkey wedding dress is going on right now?”

What the rom-com driving your minivan to meet your man while wearing a lowkey wedding dress is going on right now? #TheBachelor — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) February 9, 2021

While everyone could not stop talking about the minivan, not many bought the notion that Martin showed up without the producers’ participation, with one tweet reading, “ABC you will never convince me that Heather drives a minivan or eats pizza or hasn’t met Matt before this.”

And, if it does not work out, what happens to her minivan? “When Matt inevitably sends Heather home, will he walk her out to a driver or her minivan?” mused former Bachelor Nick Viall.

The Promo for Next Week Shows Martin Receiving a Cold Welcome From the Other Women

The promo for next week shows Martin crying, appearing to refer to the other women as “so mean.”

This season, known for its “mean girls” as Katie Thurston put it, has not been very welcoming to new contestants. Before Martin arrived, a second group of women joined after the second rose ceremony and were largely met with rumors and ridiculing.

“You guys don’t know me at all,” Martin is seen saying, with Pieper seeming to respond, “Do you know Matt at all?”

Kit Keenan said, “Like b****, what are you doing,” and Serena Chew said, “This virus is coming in, she’s infecting the whole system.”

Her Bachelor Nation friends were quick to defend Martin, with Hannah Brown saying in her Instagram Story, “Lord bless the girls that are mean to my Heather, that’s all I have to say.”

