Jade Roper Opens up About ‘Really Somber Birthday’ After Miscarriage

Former “Bachelor in Paradise” star Jade Roper just celebrated her birthday. She later took to social media and shared highlights of the day she spent with her BiP husband, Tanner Tolbert, and their three children, Emerson, Brooks, and Reed.

While her birthday had its highlights, Roper also shared that it was difficult for her at times. When one “Bachelor in Paradise” fan criticized her for what she revealed, she called the person out. Many other fans made it clear they have her back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jade Roper Still Grieves The Loss of Her Pregnancy

In an Instagram Story Roper posted on December 20, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star shared, “I had a really great birthday yesterday.” She added, however, “I also had a really somber birthday.”

Roper explained, “I thought the holidays were going to be hard, but they seem to be the only thing making things joyful for me right now.”

Shortly after Roper opened up to “Bachelor in Paradise” fans, she returned with another Instagram Story. “What not to say,” she wrote in text over a screenshot.

The screenshot showed a direct message she had received from someone in response to her earlier post. “I am sorry for you (sic) loss happy birthday you have 3 beautiful babies stop trying,” the message read.

While Roper blocked out the user name, it was easy to see the note came from someone who had sent a direct message to the “Bachelor in Paradise” star at least once before.

Roper Experienced a ‘Missed Miscarriage’ in August

As many “Bachelor in Paradise” fans know, Roper had expected to have a newborn join the family right around the holidays. Sadly, things did not work out as planned.

On August 13, Roper opened up to “Bachelor in Paradise” fans in an Instagram post about heartbreaking news. She revealed she was experiencing a “missed miscarriage.”

Roper explained what she was experiencing with her missed miscarriage. “His heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet.

She had not revealed her pregnancy before that. However, she had been open about the fact she and Tolbert were hoping to add one more child to their family.

Roper has been open about the challenges she has navigated as she works to move through the grief of her miscarriage.

“Turning another year older, not being pregnant when I should be was so tough yesterday,” Roper added in her Instagram Story about her birthday. “I had a few breakdowns and felt off most of the day until the kids were home from school.”

Roper explained, “I think there’s so much pressure around birthdays, and I just want to say it’s ok to be sad on your birthday, too.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Fans Shared Their Support for Roper

“Bachelor in Paradise” fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on Roper’s Instagram Stories.

“Jade lost a pregnancy in a horrific way and chose to be public about it, which can be impactful in a time when women are actively being deprived of reproductive choice,” one supporter wrote.

A Redditor who is navigating secondary infertility shared that for people in situations like Roper, “It adds a whole other layer to the pain because you feel like you’re not worthy or deserving of feeling sad because you already have children and it f*cking sucks.”

“I understand the irony of me saying this on REDDIT, but this is a reminder that people don’t HAVE to post or DM a perfect stranger every little thought they have,” pointed out another Redditor.

A couple of Redditors noted that Roper had previously dealt with an earlier miscarriage as well as a traumatic birth at home with Brooks. “There’s a lot she’s had to grapple with as far as having kids,” a commenter noted.

Roper Struggled After Her Traumatic Birth Experience With Brooks

In May 2021, the “Bachelor in Paradise” star opened up to Today about Brooks’ birth and the postpartum post-traumatic stress disorder she developed as a result.

Roper went into labor with Brooks in the master closet at her home. She gave birth there, with the help of her mother, mother-in-law, and paramedics. “It was one of the scariest moments of my life,” she noted in an Instagram post.

“I felt like he didn’t want me, which was the hardest part,” she recalled. “I felt like I would look at him and I felt so disconnected and he didn’t know I was his mom or he didn’t want me as his mom.”

She explained to Today that “When I was giving birth, I had such a precipitous labor I thought something wrong was happening. I thought that he was going to die. I thought I was going to die.”

Roper further shared, “And so after that experience, I would have flashbacks. That we were…not safe.” She soon became pregnant with her younger son, Reed, and she did better after that.

Some Bachelor Nation fans criticize Roper for being so open about her grief in losing her recent pregnancy. However, many supporters applaud her for sharing in a way that may also help others experiencing the same type of situation.