ABC Releases 1st ‘Bachelorette’ Preview for Jenn Tran’s Season

Jenn Tran will be the next lead for ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” and ABC has just released its first teaser for the season. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until July 8 to get the premiere episode of Tran’s journey. In the meantime, the new video seems to be a hit with eager fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jenn Tran Has the ‘Power’ As ‘The Bachelorette’

ABC shared the first “Bachelorette” teaser on Instagram on May 22. “The power is in her hands,” the network teased.

The July 8 premiere date for Tran’s “Bachelorette” season was noted in the caption, as well.

Show host Jesse Palmer gushed, “THERE SHE IS!!!!”

Rachael Kirkconnell, from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor,” commented, “Wow stunning.”

“The Bachelorette” fans who may be eager to get spoilers for how Tran’s season goes might be disappointed with the teaser. The video didn’t include any of her suitors.

However, Tran looked very happy and bubbly, which some might interpret as a signal regarding how her final rose ceremony went.

The video showed Tran starting to play a claw machine arcade game where her potential suitors were represented as dolls available as prizes. There were hearts and roses incorporated into the clip as well.

Tran wore a stunning red dress and the Little Mix song “Power” played throughout the video. The campy concept prompted lots of positive responses.

One “Bachelorette” fan commented on Instagram, “Wait I’m kinda obsessed with this promo! It’s fun and current and bring(s) new life to the show!!”

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Are Excited to Watch Tran’s Season

“SHE IS GLOWINGGG,” gushed another Instagram user.

Someone else added, “Y’all let’s spread positivity in these comments!!! I’m so excited for Jenn, she looks amazing!!!”

“I AM HERE FOR IT OMG CHILLS,” read another comment.

A different response read, “So excited to watch Jenn’s journey!!!”

People in “The Bachelor” Subreddit seemed similarly charmed by “The Bachelorette” teaser.

“This is so f*cking cute y’all, I’m so excited! I like that the boys are toys and she’s on the crane! Also props to the team for using another Little Mix Song for the promo. They did the same for Michelle’s promo,” one Redditor shared.

“This is my favorite promo in a long time – so cute, so chic,” added another Reddit user.

Someone else wrote, “So STUNNING and fun!!”

“Love it! Feels youthful and fun. I’m excited,” read a comment in another Reddit thread.

“I love it! The best promo I think ever (Hannah B and Michelle’s were pretty good too),” raved someone else.

Several people noted that the promo video had a “Love Island” feel to it. While most of the responses online were positive, a few “Bachelorette” fans were less than impressed.

“She looks stunning! I don’t love the promo video itself but she’s beautiful and looks more confident,” suggested one person.

“It looks very Love Island,” noted someone else.

“This looks wayyy too much like Love Island I was honestly confused for a second,” an Instagram user also suggested.

Some spoilers for Tran’s season of “The Bachelorette” have emerged and fans will be able to see if Tran finds love beginning on July 8.