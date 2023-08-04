‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Announces Pregnancy: ‘Everything I Have Dreamt Of’

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” is expecting a child, and she just revealed the exciting news.

Amanda Stanton tried several times, but ultimately, she was not successful in finding lasting love via “The Bachelor” franchise. She did find her Mr. Right on her own, however, and as People detailed, she married Michael Fogel in September 2022. It did not take long for fans to speculate about a possible pregnancy, and in April, Stanton took to social media to address the rumors.

At the time, Stanton noted she was frequently asked if she was pregnant, and she admitted it frustrated her at times. She also shared she wanted more children, but was nervous about the possibility. She also suggested she and Fogel might start trying for a baby together a few months down the road. Now, she returned to social media to reveal she is pregnant.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Stanton & Michael Fogel Expect Their Baby in January

On August 3, Stanton shared a pair of photos on her Instagram page and revealed her pregnancy. “Baby Fogel due in January,” she declared. The photos featured Stanton standing with a white T-shirt pushed up over her belly and her jeans unbuttoned. Fogel stood behind her, and they smiled as her small baby bump took center stage.

Stanton gushed, “I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!!” The former “Bachelor in Paradise” star added, “The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!”

Just before revealing her big news on her Instagram page, Stanton shared a string of Instagram Stories. She noted, “I’ve been so MIA lately with the move & now char being sick etc etc but starting tomorrow I am back to regular programming!!” The former “Bachelor” star also shared an Instagram Story showing Charlie and Kinsley learning about the pregnancy, and both girls were quite excited.

Stanton Received Lots of Love From Bachelor Nation

As fans may recall, Stanton first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2016. At the time, she was a divorced mom raising two young girls, Charlie and Kinsley. Stanton did not receive Higgins’ final rose, and later tried to find love via reality television during two stints on “Bachelor in Paradise.”

During season 3, Stanton connected with Josh Murray, who had previously snagged “The Bachelorette” Andi Dorfman’s final rose. Murray and Stanton left filming engaged, but as ET Online detailed, they split months later. In season 4, Stanton returned and developed a romance with Robby Hayes, from JoJo Fletcher’s season. That relationship also faltered. Eventually, she found what she was looking for in Fogel.

As soon as Stanton revealed the pregnancy on her Instagram page, Bachelor Nation went wild. Quite a few of her friends from the franchise gushed over her in the comments section, as did fans. Former contestants such as Kelley Flanagan, Raven Gates, Tia Booth, and Fletcher signaled their excitement, as did Haley Ferguson, Hannah Ann Sluss, Emily Ferguson, and quite a few others.

Dorfman wrote, “Wooooohooo! Finally can publicly gush over your bump but seriously though I’m so over the moon for y’all! Can’t wait to auntie!”

“Congratulations. So happy for you :) I followed your story since the beginning,” shared a fan.

Another added, “The joy I feel for someone I don’t know 🥺 congratulations!!!!”

“Oh my gosh! Congrats to you all, what a gift. I’ve been a fan of yours @amanda_stantonn for a few years now and nobody deserves this more than you God Bless,” someone else detailed.