Joey Graziadei Ready to Put ‘The Bachelor’ Chaos to Rest

The season 27 finale for “The Bachelor” airs on Monday, March 25, and Joey Graziadei is ready.

Heading into the last episode, Graziadei has just two women remaining: Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson. He admits he’s ready to get the season behind him and return to his ordinary life.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joey Graziadei Is Ready for the Rumors to Be Put to Rest

Us Weekly chatted with Graziadei after the taping of the Women Tell All, and on March 20 they revealed a few tidbits. When asked if he is concerned about potential backlash from “The Bachelor” viewers regarding his final pick he played coy.

Graziadei grinned and said, “I can’t even tell you if there was a choice — you know that!”

“The Bachelor” spoilers from Reality Steve indicate that Graziadei did present his final rose to one of his remaining ladies. However, the show has teased that there is “unprecedented” drama that plays out before that final rose is presented.

Despite all the drama and hype, Graziadei told Us Weekly he was ready to put it behind him. “It’s always like I have a level of excitement because I am ready to get back to being Joey again.” He explained, “Joey, the Bachelor, has been so fun, but this is a lot it — it’s a lot to go through.”

“The Bachelor” star added, “It’s a lot to take in from time to time, and I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there, whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories, I’m ready for it to all be [put] to rest.”

However “The Bachelor” fans react to how Graziadei’s journey ends, he’s ready to have it out there. “Then we can just kind of move forward,” he shared.

‘The Bachelor’ Finale Has Some ‘Unprecedented’ Developments

ABC has had “The Bachelor” fans buzzing since the night of Graziadei’s premiere. At the very beginning of the episode, they aired moments from the finale.

Graziadei was distressed and crying at some point during his final rose ceremony. The final rose is shown on the podium, waiting to be given to one of the ladies, and a car with, it seems, one of the women is shown driving away.

“The Bachelor” approaches producers to express his dismay, and it certainly appears he’s devastated over whatever just happened.

In addition, “The Bachelor” star, host Jesse Palmer, and the network promised an “unprecedented” development. Something that has never happened before plays out during the finale.

“The Bachelor” star has repeatedly noted in interviews that he’s been told by producers there really is an unprecedented development coming. Reality Steve has shared what he’s uncovered about it, and there are a couple of twisty moments ahead. Despite the twists and turns on the horizon, “The Bachelor” spoilers indicate there’s a happy ending ahead for Graziadei.

Will Graziadei get blowback on how the rest of the season goes and in response to who he chooses?? Given “The Bachelor” spoilers available, that doesn’t necessarily seem likely. Fans will get all their answers on Monday, March 25, and they’re ready just like Graziadei is.