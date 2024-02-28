Spoilers on Joey Graziadei’s ‘Unprecedented’ Ending Emerge

Joey Graziadei’s journey as “The Bachelor” has been a hit with viewers, and everybody hopes he finds true love. All season long, Graziadei has hinted at something “unprecedented” happening in the season 28 finale.

During his January 25 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Graziadei teased the finale shocker. “From what I’m told, the ending is something that hasn’t happened before,” he shared. He also said, “It was a shocker to me, I was emotional.”

Now, Reality Steve has revealed an overview of what goes down. If his spoilers are right, it is accurate to say it has never happened before. “The Bachelor” fans definitely have opinions about it all as well.

Warning! Major spoilers for “The Bachelor” ahead!

Joey Graziadei’s Runner-up Realizes She’s Not His Pick Before the Final Rose Ceremony

Ahead of Reality Steve revealing the scoop on the unprecedented development, he changed course on other big spoilers. He previously indicated that Graziadei’s final rose went to Daisy Kent.

Reality Steve shared that Graziadei and Kent got engaged during the final rose ceremony and remained engaged. Recently, however, some fans questioned the accuracy of those “Bachelor” spoilers.

On February 27, Reality Steve admitted in his “Daily Roundup” podcast he had been wrong. He says Kent is the runner-up for Graziadei’s season. Graziadei’s final rose goes to Kelsey Anderson. The two got engaged and are together.

The never-before-seen development involves Kent, though. Reality Steve broke it all down after cleaning up his “Bachelor” final rose spoilers.

“After Daisy’s last date with Joey, she realizes it’s not her. She realizes Joey isn’t picking her…she just knew it wasn’t her,” Reality Steve explained.

He continued, “So what Daisy did, was she went to Kelsey’s room and essentially told her, it’s not me, it’s you. And I’m going to tell him that tomorrow. So yeah, that’s never happened before.”

Reality Steve added, “Was it Earth-shattering? No, not really. But it wasn’t nothing, either. Which is why I said it was about a 5 or 6 on a scale of 1 to 10, in my opinion.”

Daisy Kent Also Tells Graziadei She Knew She Wasn’t His Pick at the Final Rose Ceremony

Reality Steve has been told the conversation between the two women “Was pretty straightforward, it was supportive, Daisy just knew that she wasn’t getting picked the next day and wanted to tell Kelsey about it. So that’s one thing that’s never happened.”

It turns out, there was actually a second unprecedented development at the end of “The Bachelor” filming. This is what shocked Graziadei and left him feeling emotional, from the sounds of things.

Reality Steve shared, “The other thing is final rose ceremony day. Daisy does arrive first and basically tells Joey what she told Kelsey the night before, she realizes it’s not her.”

Kent seemingly doesn’t confront Graziadei in an intense, emotional manner. Reality Steve said it wasn’t that kind of conversation.

After Kent’s conversation with Graziadei, Anderson arrived and received the final rose. Reality Steve believes that the emotional clip of “The Bachelor” at his final rose ceremony, which ABC aired during the premiere, is footage from after Kent’s conversation with Graziadei.

What do fans think of these “Bachelor” spoilers?

“I don’t think this was right of Daisy to do. I felt she was calculating all season. This proves it,” one “Bachelor” fan commented on Reality Steve’s Instagram post with the spoilers.

“Why couldn’t Daisy just break up with Joey during the [final rose ceremony]? Why does she have to make the conversation between her and Kelsey? She really ruined the surprise for Kelsey,” another fan questioned.

“This seems like an awful way to make the ending all about you and take the final choice away from Joey plus ensure you don’t get dumped on national TV. Kind of seems to ruin the magic and take focus away from Joey and Kelsey,” a critic shared on “The Bachelor” subreddit.

Another Redditor had a different take. “Wow! That is definitely a first and a real stand up thing by Daisy!”

“Why would Daisy ruin Joey and Kelseys special moment? I get being a ‘girls girl’ but it gives me the ick. Almost like she is plotting for Bachelorette,” read a separate Redditor’s take.