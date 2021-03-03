Who Did ‘The Bachelor’ Edit out of the Season?

During Monday’s Women Tell All special, viewers were left scratching their heads when JoJo Fletcher and Tayshia Adams appeared in The Bachelor‘s blooper reel despite never previously appearing on an episode.

While the exact purpose of the deleted scenes is unknown, it appears Fletcher and Adams joined Bachelor Matt James at the house he stayed at throughout filming. A dragonfly then startled Fletcher as James teased “they’re poisonous” before admitting, “just kidding.”

Another clip showed the trio sitting near hot wings. Fletcher and James seemed to be surprised by the heat of the sauce as Fletcher warned Adams to avoid the wings.

While their absence was never explained, it was not the only footage left on the cutting room floor. Embattled host, Chris Harrison, also introduced clips from three dates that never made it to air.

The former Bachelorettes joked about their appearances on Instagram. The host of Cash Pad revealed, “We came, we saw, we made the bloopers,” while the Click Bait host wrote in her Instagram Story “Came for the wings, stayed for the bloopers.”

It is unclear exactly when they were supposed to appear on the dating show, but they seemed to quarantine at the same time as Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti who posted, “After quarantining for a whole week, we were freed from our rooms and had a girls day I’ll always remember.”

Iaconetti’s cameo aired in the season’s third episode.

Fans Took to Social Media to Share Their Confusion

Viewers had a lot to say about Adams and Fletcher’s absence, taking to Twitter to share their confusion and annoyance.

Some fans seemed to be simply baffled, as one viewer wrote, “why are we seeing jojo and tayshia bloopers with no context as to why they were completely cut from the show.”

Past Bachelor Nation stars who also appeared, like Ben Higgins and Wells Adams, had diminished roles when it made to air. Instead, the season seemed to focus on the drama among the women which has been criticized as “mean girl” behavior.

As one Twitter user wrote, “WHEN THE F*** DID MATT JAMES, TAYSHIA ADAMS, AND JOJO FLETCHER HANG OUT THIS SEASON? Did they really put mean girl drama instead of this????”

Still, some viewers just want the never-before-seen footage to be released. As one tweet read, “Okay but can we revisit the Jojo and Tayshia content? They would’ve been the highlight of this season tbh.”

Heather Martin Was Cut From ‘Women Tell All’

Another moment that went viral involved the exclusion of Heather Martin. Viewers were left questioning who the mysterious girl sitting next to Kit Keenan was, despite her face never being shown.

Luckily, some eagle-eyed watchers caught a glimpse of her side profile in a panoramic shot from the Women Tell All.

Martin famously drove onto this season in a white minivan asking to be added to James’ cast after hearing they would make a good pair from mutual friend Hannah Brown. He ultimately sent her home.

As many noted online, Martin’s absence comes after she would have been required to quarantine before shooting the Women Tell All like the other contestants.

